Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is coordinating with Indian and Nepali authorities in Kathmandu to trace over 130 Indians missing after the Bhote-Koshi flash floods. He has shared details of missing Malayalis and provided helpline numbers for families.

Shashi Tharoor Coordinates Rescue Efforts Tharoor, in his X post, said he had travelled to Kathmandu for a series of engagements but found himself dealing with the aftermath of the floods and the distress of families waiting for news of their relatives. "As indicated this morning, I am in Kathmandu, where I had travelled for a series of engagements, and have found myself here as Nepal reels from the Bhote-Koshi flash floods. Over 130 Indians are reported missing, among them a number of Malayalis. My thoughts are with every family waiting for news," he said."Since I am on the ground, I have taken the matter up at the highest level available to me here, with our Ambassador and with senior Nepali authorities, and have shared the details of the untraced Malayali travelers compiled by NORKA-Roots and forwarded by the Chief Minister's Office. I will keep pressing until each of them is accounted for," he added. Helpline Numbers Provided Tharoor also shared helpline numbers for families in Keralam who are unable to contact relatives in Nepal. "Families in Keralam unable to reach relatives in Nepal may contact the numbers below: NORKA / Keralam CMO: 9447111844 and 9747132147."He also shared the contact numbers of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, +977 9851316807 and +977 9709107500, saying both numbers are available on WhatsApp. "Embassy of India, Kathmandu: +977 9851316807 and +977 9709107500, also on WhatsApp. For information, updates or assistance to trace missing people, please tag @TharoorOffice in your posts on DM so that we can help coordinate and follow up," Tharoor said.Tharoor further urged people seeking assistance to tag his office in posts on X or send direct messages so that his office could help coordinate and follow up on the matter. Nepal Flood Toll Rises Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating flash flooding in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in the country's Rasuwagadhi district has risen to 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).Search, rescue and relief operations continued on Thursday. According to NDRRMA's latest "Search, Rescue and Relief Update", issued up to 2 pm (local time) on Thursday, the highest number of casualties has been reported from Chitwan, where 108 bodies have been recovered. The district-wise breakdown of recovered bodies is 27 in Dhading, 12 in Nuwakot, two in Rasuwa, 20 in Gorkha, 62 in Nawalparasi East, 12 in Tanahun, 108 in Chitwan and 15 in Nawalparasi West. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is in Kathmandu, has taken up with the Indian Ambassador and senior Nepali authorities the tracing of more than 130 Indians reported missing amid the Bhote-Koshi flash floods, including a number of Malayalis.Tharoor said he had shared details of untraced Malayali travellers, compiled by NORKA-Roots and forwarded by the Chief Minister's Office, with the authorities and would continue to pursue the matter until the missing persons were accounted for.Tharoor, in his X post, said he had travelled to Kathmandu for a series of engagements but found himself dealing with the aftermath of the floods and the distress of families waiting for news of their relatives. "As indicated this morning, I am in Kathmandu, where I had travelled for a series of engagements, and have found myself here as Nepal reels from the Bhote-Koshi flash floods. Over 130 Indians are reported missing, among them a number of Malayalis. My thoughts are with every family waiting for news," he said."Since I am on the ground, I have taken the matter up at the highest level available to me here, with our Ambassador and with senior Nepali authorities, and have shared the details of the untraced Malayali travelers compiled by NORKA-Roots and forwarded by the Chief Minister's Office. I will keep pressing until each of them is accounted for," he added.Tharoor also shared helpline numbers for families in Keralam who are unable to contact relatives in Nepal. "Families in Keralam unable to reach relatives in Nepal may contact the numbers below: NORKA / Keralam CMO: 9447111844 and 9747132147."He also shared the contact numbers of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, +977 9851316807 and +977 9709107500, saying both numbers are available on WhatsApp. "Embassy of India, Kathmandu: +977 9851316807 and +977 9709107500, also on WhatsApp. For information, updates or assistance to trace missing people, please tag @TharoorOffice in your posts on DM so that we can help coordinate and follow up," Tharoor said.Tharoor further urged people seeking assistance to tag his office in posts on X or send direct messages so that his office could help coordinate and follow up on the matter.Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating flash flooding in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in the country's Rasuwagadhi district has risen to 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).Search, rescue and relief operations continued on Thursday. According to NDRRMA's latest "Search, Rescue and Relief Update", issued up to 2 pm (local time) on Thursday, the highest number of casualties has been reported from Chitwan, where 108 bodies have been recovered. The district-wise breakdown of recovered bodies is 27 in Dhading, 12 in Nuwakot, two in Rasuwa, 20 in Gorkha, 62 in Nawalparasi East, 12 in Tanahun, 108 in Chitwan and 15 in Nawalparasi West. (ANI)