Ahmedabad Crime Branch, with Gujarat FDCA, arrested three men in an interstate counterfeit medicine racket. They sold fake high blood pressure drugs, NICARDIA RETARD 10, with links to Lucknow and Jaipur. The investigation is ongoing.

Complaint Sparks Investigation The case came to light after JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited submitted a complaint to the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration on August 19 regarding the circulation and sale of counterfeit NICARDIA RETARD 10 (Nifedipine Sustained Release Tablets IP 10 mg), bearing Batch No. ACG25007, manufactured in June 2025 and expiring in May 2028. The company later approached the Ahmedabad City Police. Uncovering the Interstate Network Separate teams of the Crime Branch and Food and Drugs Control Administration were formed to trace the source of the counterfeit medicines and identify those involved. During the investigation, counterfeit medicines were traced to medical stores in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat.The probe found that the stock had been supplied through Parshva Medical Agency in Paldi, Ahmedabad, and had originated from Sena Medical in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Links were also found to Jaipur, Rajasthan.Police said 30 strips of counterfeit NICARDIA RETARD 10 were seized from Kishan Medical Store in Nadiad. Further quantities were recovered from Navkar Medical Agency and Mahadev Medical Agency in Bhuj. The investigation into the Kutch stock traced its supply through AVR Medicose, Jaipur.The accused allegedly manufactured and packaged the counterfeit tablets to closely resemble the genuine product, including its name, labelling and batch details. Three Arrested in Racket Three accused persons -- Dashil, 39, of Ahmedabad; Devendra, 39, of Lucknow; and Umang, 34, of Lucknow were arrested on August 26 at around 9:45 pm. Police said Dashil allegedly procured and supplied counterfeit medicines to sub-distributors, while Devendra and Umang allegedly procured the medicines at heavily discounted prices and supplied them to Gujarat.The case was registered at DCB Police Station, Ahmedabad City, under Sections 276, 277, 316(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 339, 340(2), 341(1), 111, 49 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Investigation Continues, Public Alerted The investigation is continuing to identify the manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, medical agencies and other persons allegedly involved in the interstate network. Police teams have been deployed in Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and other districts, and further arrests and recoveries are likely.Authorities have appealed to medical stores, agencies, hospitals and patients who may have purchased or received the specified counterfeit medicine to contact the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration, has arrested three persons allegedly involved in the manufacture, procurement and interstate distribution of counterfeit medicines used for the treatment of high blood pressure. The action was taken pursuant to the directions of Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and under the supervision of the Ahmedabad City Commissioner of Police.The case came to light after JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited submitted a complaint to the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration on August 19 regarding the circulation and sale of counterfeit NICARDIA RETARD 10 (Nifedipine Sustained Release Tablets IP 10 mg), bearing Batch No. ACG25007, manufactured in June 2025 and expiring in May 2028. The company later approached the Ahmedabad City Police.Separate teams of the Crime Branch and Food and Drugs Control Administration were formed to trace the source of the counterfeit medicines and identify those involved. During the investigation, counterfeit medicines were traced to medical stores in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat.The probe found that the stock had been supplied through Parshva Medical Agency in Paldi, Ahmedabad, and had originated from Sena Medical in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Links were also found to Jaipur, Rajasthan.Police said 30 strips of counterfeit NICARDIA RETARD 10 were seized from Kishan Medical Store in Nadiad. Further quantities were recovered from Navkar Medical Agency and Mahadev Medical Agency in Bhuj. The investigation into the Kutch stock traced its supply through AVR Medicose, Jaipur.The accused allegedly manufactured and packaged the counterfeit tablets to closely resemble the genuine product, including its name, labelling and batch details.Three accused persons -- Dashil, 39, of Ahmedabad; Devendra, 39, of Lucknow; and Umang, 34, of Lucknow were arrested on August 26 at around 9:45 pm. Police said Dashil allegedly procured and supplied counterfeit medicines to sub-distributors, while Devendra and Umang allegedly procured the medicines at heavily discounted prices and supplied them to Gujarat.The case was registered at DCB Police Station, Ahmedabad City, under Sections 276, 277, 316(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 339, 340(2), 341(1), 111, 49 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.The investigation is continuing to identify the manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, medical agencies and other persons allegedly involved in the interstate network. Police teams have been deployed in Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and other districts, and further arrests and recoveries are likely.Authorities have appealed to medical stores, agencies, hospitals and patients who may have purchased or received the specified counterfeit medicine to contact the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch.