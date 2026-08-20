Congress leaders paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Jairam Ramesh lauded his role in India's IT revolution and key youth-focused reforms, including lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

Congress MP and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, crediting him for bringing an IT revolution to the country.

Speaking to ANI, Warring said, "He brought a major IT revolution, and had Rajiv Gandhi not been there, the country could not have moved ahead. He happily laid his life for the country."

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also highlighted the late leader's transformative contributions to empowering India's youth. Emphasising the current youth sentiment across the country, Ramesh noted that Rajiv Gandhi's vision established foundational reforms that continue to drive young Indians today.

Key Reforms Under Rajiv Gandhi

Outlining key milestones from Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister, Ramesh, in a post on X, recalled that he lowered the voting age, institutionalised National Youth Day, reformed education, strengthened youth networks and pioneered the IT revolution. He added that Gandhi lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 years through a Constitutional amendment, and declared January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as National Youth Day.

Ramesh further listed five key initiatives: "It is important to recall that it was Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who: 1. Gave 18-year-olds the right to vote by reducing the minimum voting age from 21 years by amending the Constitution 2. Declared Jan 12th, which is Swami Vivekananda's birthday, as National Youth Day 3. Produced the New Education Policy of 1988 that, among many other innovations, established the nationwide network of Navodaya Vidyalayas. 4. Set up the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan covering all districts (since renamed as MY Bharat). 5. Led India decisively into the IT era, creating millions of new employment opportunities."

Political Career and Legacy

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth. In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry. (ANI)