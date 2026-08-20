Rajasthan LoP Tikaram Jully and Congress leaders were blocked by police as they tried to enter a Jaipur school to protest a new directive. The order restricts unauthorized entry into schools, a move the Opposition calls an unfair limit on oversight.

Congress Protests Controversial School Entry Directive

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, accompanied by Congress MLAs and senior party leaders, arrived at the Anandilal Poddar School for the Deaf and Mute in Jaipur on Thursday to protest a controversial directive issued by the state Education Department. The newly implemented order restricts unauthorised entry and prohibits photography and videography inside government schools without prior permission, a policy the Opposition claims unfairly restricts elected representatives from inspecting and accessing state-run educational facilities.

Police Block Leaders as Standoff Ensues

A heavy police deployment was posted outside the venue to enforce the Education Department's directive and maintain law and order, blocking Congress leaders as they attempted to enter the school grounds. The Anandilal Poddar School, a key Jaipur institution offering specialised support for students with speech and hearing disabilities, became the focal point of the standoff as Congress leaders sought to highlight their objections to the government's broader education policies.

Conflicting Stances on Public Oversight

While the Education Department maintains that regulating entry and media recording is necessary to protect school environments and ensure official authorisation, Congress leaders argued that the regulations hinder public oversight and restrict access to public institutions.