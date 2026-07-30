Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated nine women officers from the three services who completed the 'Samudra Pradakshina' circumnavigation. He lauded the team's courage and described the expedition as a symbol of Nari Shakti and Tri-service jointness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated the nine women officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force who completed the country's first-ever all-women Tri-services circumnavigation sailing expedition, 'Samudra Pradakshina', onboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.

A Symbol of Nari Shakti

Interacting with the officers in New Delhi, Singh lauded the team's courage and determination in completing the 314-day voyage covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans. He described the expedition as a symbol of Nari Shakti and a remarkable example of Tri-service jointness that would inspire every Indian, an official release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The women officers shared their experiences with Rajnath Singh, highlighting that the expedition's demanding nature made the voyage both memorable and rewarding. They said that their unwavering commitment to making the nation proud kept them motivated, enabling them to overcome immense physical and mental challenges.

Singh remarked that their dedication had inspired him and reinforced his own resolve. He added that their achievement demonstrates how firm conviction and determination can help one accomplish any goal in life.

Shattering Gender Stereotypes

Describing the officers' capability and confidence as "incredible", Rajnath Singh asserted that the successful completion of 'Samudra Pradakshina' shattered the stereotypes that claimed that women cannot accomplish arduous military missions. "You have proven that physical capability, mental toughness, and leadership qualities are not bound by gender. Every daughter in India can look at you and believe that she, too, can cross oceans and conquer the world," he told the officers, as per the release.

A Shining Example of Tri-service Jointness

The Defence Minister termed the expedition as a shining example of 'Tri-service Jointness'. He noted that officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force sailed together on the same vessel under the same flag in pursuit of a shared mission. "The expedition is a testament to the fact that no horizon is too vast to conquer if we move forward together," he added.

Singh commended the team for showcasing India's engineering excellence, indigenous capabilities and technological advancements to the countries they visited, stating that "you conveyed a message to the world that India is second to none in any field."

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar and other senior officers of three Services were present during the interaction.

Expedition Details and Achievements

The team of IASV Triveni was virtually flagged-in by Rajnath Singh on July 22, 2026, in Mumbai. He had graced the flag-off ceremony on September 11, 2025 through video conferencing.

According to the Defence Ministry, the success of the mission was made possible through meticulous planning, nearly two years of intensive training, a dedicated 24X7 shore-based support network and the unwavering commitment of numerous organisations and support agencies.

The expedition successfully fulfilled all internationally recognised criteria for a circumnavigation by crossing all meridians of longitude, crossing the Equator twice, crossing the International Date Line and rounding the Three Great Capes - Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.

The successful passage through the formidable Drake Passage and rounding of Cape Horn earned the crew membership of the prestigious fraternity of Cape Horners, an honour reserved for sailors who conquer one of the world's most demanding maritime passages.

Beyond its remarkable maritime achievement, 'Samudra Pradakshina' also served as a powerful instrument of military diplomacy. During port calls across the globe, IASV Triveni showcased India's rich cultural heritage, maritime traditions, military professionalism and enduring values while strengthening goodwill with friendly nations. (ANI)