Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi and the BJP, accusing them of 'grandstanding' instead of taking responsibility for governance issues. Citing the Satya Niketan building collapse, he alleged a pattern of inaction and blaming low-level officials.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the Central government of indulging in “grandstanding” instead of taking responsibility for key governance and public safety issues.

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Shameful Pattern' of Inaction

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over the building collapse at Delhi’s Satya Niketan, alleging that authorities act only after tragedies occur instead of taking preventive measures. Citing recent incidents in Saidulajab and Hauz Rani, Gandhi accused the government of failing to ensure accountability.

In a post on X on Monday, Gandhi alleged that the BJP government follows a "shameful pattern" of failing to take preventive measures before accidents and then blaming lower-level officials after such incidents. Every time, the BJP government follows the same shameful pattern—no prevention before accidents, just grandstanding after them, pinning blame on a few low-level officers, while the real culprits remain unaccountable," Gandhi said. "The collapse of the building packed with students at Satya Niketan is no isolated tragedy. In the last 4 months, 6 people died in a similar disaster in Saidulajab, and a fire in Hauz Rani claimed 22 lives. Every time, lives, dreams, and aspirations get buried under rubble—and every time, any real action is nowhere to be found," he said.

'PM Tries to Silence Critics'

Gandhi further alleged that those demanding accountability are targeted with "insulting labels" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to "shame, defame, and silence" those who raise questions. "And when you demand accountability, the Prime Minister himself slaps you with insulting labels like "brainwashed Naxal, grumpy uncle”—the intent being to shame, defame, and silence anyone who dares to ask questions," he said.

Delhi's 'Triple Engine' Government Questioned

Turning to the Delhi government, Rahul Gandhi said the national capital has a "triple engine" government and questioned the reason behind the alleged lack of action. "For 12 years, this government has spun you around with lofty talk about the whole world, but never addressed the real issues. Delhi has a 'triple engine' government, so what's the excuse for this helplessness now?" he said.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse Details

The Satya Niketan building collapse triggered a large-scale rescue operation and raised questions over construction and safety compliance. The death toll in the incident has risen to seven, while 12 people have been rescued, according to Delhi Police. (ANI)