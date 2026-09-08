The NIA has filed a charge sheet against 7 foreigners but has not yet invoked UAPA sections. The agency is seeking more time to investigate potential terror links related to a large drone recovery and their illegal entry into Mizoram and Myanmar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 7 foreigners without invoking the sections related to the offences of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. However, the agency submitted that more time is required for further investigation into offences of UAPA, including the huge recovery of drones.

NIA Seeks More Time for UAPA Probe

It is submitted before the special NIA Court that further investigation is under-going and more time is required in order to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under UA(P)A in view of import and recovery of huge quantity of drones and accessories through India and seizure of huge number of digital devices whose scrutiny is underway, which may indicate their possible involvement in acts affecting/threatening the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India or strike terror in any section of the people of India in a manner affecting India's interests. The agency said that further investigation under 193(9) BNSS may be allowed to be continued in order to unearth all the aspects of the larger conspiracy in the instant case against the abovementioned arrested accused persons and others in the instant case.

Illegal Entry and Travel to Myanmar

It is said that the investigation revealed that, for furtherance of their conspiracy, from Guwahati they had entered Mizoram, which is a Protected Area, without the requisite legal permission/document regulations/orders. They also did not register with the Foreigners and Immigration Act 2025 and Rules Registration Officer Concerned as per the legal requirement.

It is also said that further investigation has revealed that after entering the Protected Area Mizoram on around December 28, 2025, they proceeded to the land border of Myanmar, contiguous to Mizoram, and then they illegally exited India from unauthorised points of Exit and crossed illegally into Myanmar to reach a camp in Myanmar. It was further found that they again illegally entered Mizoram, India on March 5, 2026 from Myanmar, using unauthorized point of Entry, not being designated immigration posts, by crossing the land border without documents/Visa.

Protected Area Permit Violation Confirmed

The NIA submitted that, considering the above facts and circumstances and based on the available Investigation has conclusively established that the arrested accused persons and other co-accused persons had entered into India with valid travel documents, but they did not take any mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP) to visit the State of Mizoram during the end of December, 2025, a notified Protected Area as per the Third Schedule of The Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025. It is also said that from there, they had entered into Myanmar via Mizoram.

The PAP is mandatory for every foreign national who intends to enter, travel or stay in any Protected Area or Restricted Area. The arrested persons were in the Protected Area of Mizoram for two days while in Myanmar and while returning from Myanmar. (ANI)