Congress MP Mallu Ravi has filed a police complaint after a 'purification' ritual was performed at a rally ground in Haldwani, two days after it was addressed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Ravi has demanded action under the SC/ST Act.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Nagarkurnool, Mallu Ravi, has filed a formal complaint with the Parliament Street Police Station, seeking immediate legal action over a “purification” ritual performed at a rally site previously addressed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani.

According to the complaint, Mallu Ravi stated that Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, addressed a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, District Nainital, on August 8, 2026.

MP Alleges 'Open Practice of Untouchability'

Ravi alleged that two days later, on August 10, 2026, Girish Chandra Pandey, President of Shri Ram Dharmarth Seva Nyas, along with 15 unidentified individuals, entered into a criminal conspiracy to perform a 'purification' of the grounds using a yajna and Gangajal. The MP stated that the act was a deliberate attempt to disrespect the Constitution of India and violate the fundamental rights of equality and dignity guaranteed to all citizens. He noted that the incident, which he followed through television news and newspapers, has sparked widespread anger and concern over the open practice of untouchability and casteism.

Complaint Seeks Strict Legal Action Under SC/ST Act

In his complaint, Mallu Ravi stated, “This has hurt the sentiments of the complainant, the Scheduled Caste community, and all those who have faith in the ideas of social unity and national integrity of the country.”

He further alleged, “Girish Chandra Pandey and 15 other unknown persons, with the intention of insulting members of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, at a place within public view and with the object of publicity, humiliating them, performed a yajna/sprinkled Gangajal and carried out an insulting and condemnable 'purification' of Ramlila Maidan, thereby committing a criminal act of publicly insulting, in India and abroad, persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes as well as those who believe in social unity.”

Demanding the immediate arrest of those involved under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the MP added,“The acts of the accused are prejudicial to the unity and integrity of the country and promote social of the BNS. This falls within the category of offences punishable under the SC/ST Act, 1989. Therefore, you are requested to immediately register a case in the aforesaid matter, arrest the persons responsible, and take the strictest legal action against them.” (ANI)