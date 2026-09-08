CM Rekha Gupta visited AIIMS Trauma Centre after the Satya Niketan building collapse, met injured students and families, and announced that the Delhi government will bear their treatment expenses.

Following the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, CM Rekha Gupta has come to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Tuesday to talk to the injured and check how they are getting treated. She interacted with the students admitted to the hospital, talked to the doctors regarding the health conditions of the students and met their families.

The Chief Minister promised to help the families of the victims in all ways as per Delhi Government. The Chief Minister added that at present the main priority of the government is the treatment of the patients.

CM Rekha Gupta Meets Injured Students at AIIMS

While visiting the Trauma Centre, Gupta talked to the doctors and the medical personnel regarding the health conditions of the victims being treated at the center. She instructed that there must not be any shortage in treatment of the victims.

The Chief Minister also met the families of the victims and assured them that the government would support them through this tough phase.

As per an All India Radio news report referred to in the given information, 12 individuals were rushed to the hospital after the event, out of which seven have passed away. The victims included both the students and a worker. Information was also obtained regarding three students who were under treatment; two of them were in stable condition whereas one was admitted in ICU.

Building Collapsing at Satya Niketan Takes Seven Lives

The multi-storied building situated at Satya Niketan, South Delhi had collapsed suddenly on September 6. It is stated that the building was being used by the students as a paying guest accommodation.

Following the collapsing of the building, the apprehension arose that some individuals may be trapped inside the debris. Thus, a massive rescue operation was carried out by the Delhi Police, Fire Department, NDRF and other organizations. Those rescued were sent to the hospitals for treatment.

Seven individuals lost their lives in the incident and many were injured.

Treatment Charges to Be Covered by Delhi Government

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that the cost of treatment will be borne by the Delhi government itself for the students injured in the accident. Financial help will also be extended to the families of those affected by the tragedy.

The treatment of the injured is being done under the guidance of expert doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre, as communication is being maintained with the families of the victims.

PGs and Old Buildings Under Structural Examination

The Satya Niketan tragedy has brought into focus the safety aspect of old buildings and student PGs in Delhi. Preparations are being made for carrying out structural safety examinations in places where there are many PGs and student flats.

Areas like Satya Niketan, Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar are being taken up for structural audits.

Investigating Cause of Collapse

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Some facts have suggested that construction works were going on in the building.

The chief minister has mentioned that any party held responsible for the same would be taken to task. Safety checks are also being conducted in neighboring buildings with action taken against one deemed unsafe.