Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent SC-monitored committee to probe police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar. He shared a video of the alleged brutality. Opposition MPs also protested, demanding accountability from the Centre.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters.

In a post on X, Gandhi called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also shared a video purportedly showing the police action against the protesters. The video shows police personnel lathi-charging demonstrators, while the clip also appears to show a man in civil dress forcefully slamming a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road during the police action.

Opposition Mounts Pressure on Centre

The demand comes as Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The protest came hours before the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.

Anti-Cheating Bill on Rajya Sabha Agenda

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer said the Opposition had demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hussain also questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the debate, saying the Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and that the Home Minister should answer questions regarding the alleged police action.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to begin discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, at 2 pm. The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices by enhancing punishments for paper leaks, constituting a Special Task Force for investigations and providing for Special Fast Track Courts for time-bound trials. (ANI)