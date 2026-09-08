The Aam Aadmi Party rejected BJP and Congress allegations in the Gulzar Singh suicide case. Leader Anurag Dhanda called the claims "nonsensical," asserting the opposition is rattled and that the victim was pressured to name minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The Aam Aadmi Party has categorically rejected the allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress regarding the suicide case of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, Punjab. In this case, opposition parties have been attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the alleged involvement of senior Punjab government minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

AAP Hits Back at 'Nonsensical Allegations'

In response to ANI’s question regarding the allegations, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said that the BJP has become desperate in Punjab and is making “nonsensical allegations” at AAP. “The way the Aam Aadmi Party government is working, they are rattled. Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Akali Dal have become so desperate in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party government is promoting sports in Punjab and taking control of drugs. When they cannot think of anything else, they start making nonsensical allegations,” he said.

Responding to the allegations made by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, Anurag Dhanda asserted that anyone who puts his problems in front of the government is a sign of his confidence in it. He added, “And as soon as he raised the issue, all the people whose names were mentioned by the family are in police custody. All those people have been arrested.”

Victim 'Pressured' to Name Minister, Claims AAP

“I want to inform him that if a person comes before a minister and puts forward his problem, it means that he has faith in that government, which is why he is presenting his problem before it,” he said. Anurag Dhanda further added, “After consuming Sulphas, the person did not mention the minister’s name anywhere in his first video. But instead of taking him to the hospital, he was stopped and made to record a second video, and pressure was put on him to take the minister’s name. These were the same people who put pressure on him.”

AAP Accuses Akali-BJP of Drug Links

Criticising the Akali-BJP alliance, he accused them of taking weekly payments from the drug mafia and smuggling the drugs in their vehicles. “I want to ask the BJP, has your politics become so dirty that you will play with a person's life simply because you want to do politics? The Akali-BJP government used to take weekly payments from the drug mafia. Ministers used their vehicles to smuggle drugs. They want to bring back the dark era of 2007-17,” he added.

He added, “Whether it is someone close to the BJP, Congress, or Akali Dal, the Mann government will not spare a single drug trafficker under any circumstances. Thousands of drug traffickers have been arrested and put in jail.”

Opposition's Accusation

Earlier today, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged death by suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, who belonged to the Dalit community.

Bajwa said that Gulzar Singh himself had accused Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema of being “directly responsible” and had also named the village sarpanch and a few others for his suicide. (ANI)