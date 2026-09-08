The Himachal Pradesh government has raised the tariff for 24 specific rooms in state guest houses to Rs 3,000/day. These rooms are now open for public booking online via the Him-Atithi portal, with new cancellation policies also in place.

Designated Rooms and Locations

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the tariff for 24 designated rooms in select state guest houses to Rs 3,000 per room per day and opened them for online booking by the general public.

The revised rates have been notified by the General Administration Department (GAD) following technical upgrades to the state's online booking portal, Him-Atithi. The portal allows citizens to apply online for accommodation at government guest houses in New Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla.

The 24 rooms earmarked for public booking include seven rooms at Himachal Bhawan, New Delhi -- Rooms 405, 406, 407, 307, 308, 309 and 310; four rooms at Himachal Sadan, New Delhi -- Rooms 303, 304, 101 and 102; six rooms at Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh -- Rooms 202, 203, 204, 107, 108 and 109; and seven rooms at Willy's Park Circuit House, Shimla -- Rooms 512, 514, 522, 523, 411, 412 and 414.

New Tariff and Booking Policy

The tariff for these designated rooms has been increased from the earlier rate of Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,000 per room per day, inclusive of all taxes. An earlier proposal had suggested a tariff of Rs 4,000 per day, which was subsequently revised to Rs 3,000.

Online booking for these rooms will open three days before the intended date of stay through the state booking portal. Full advance payment will be mandatory for confirmation, with payments accepted through net banking, QR code, UPI, debit card and credit card.

Cancellation Rules

Under the cancellation policy, bookings cancelled more than 24 hours before the 12 noon check-in time will attract a 10 per cent deduction, with the remaining amount refunded. If a booking is cancelled within 24 hours of the check-in time, the entire advance room tariff will be forfeited.

In cases where the General Administration Department cancels a confirmed booking, the guest will be entitled to a full refund of the amount paid.

Policy for Other Guest House Rooms

The government has, however, retained the existing tariff of Rs 1,200 per room per day, inclusive of all taxes, for other rooms in these guest houses.

Confirmation of bookings on working days for the remaining rooms will continue to be processed in two batches. Depending on the category, 40 per cent or 30 per cent of rooms will be made available at 12 noon, while the remaining rooms will be processed at 5 pm.

The Him-Atithi system was developed to facilitate online reservations for government guest houses, with applicants receiving booking status and confirmation through the portal and SMS.

The decision expands online access to select government accommodation for the general public while substantially revising the tariff for the specifically designated rooms.