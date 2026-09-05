A video showing 15-year-old Vansh sitting with a friend at a Ludhiana swimming pool has surfaced after his sudden death. The teenager, who had a history of heart problems, had finished swimming and was sitting by the pool when he became uncomfortable. He struggled to walk, returned to his seat and collapsed after experiencing chest pain.

A video capturing what began as a normal, happy outing between two friends has emerged after the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy at a swimming pool in Ludhiana. The teenager, identified as Vansh, can be seen sitting beside his friend after swimming. The two appeared relaxed and were spending time together when Vansh suddenly began feeling unwell. The incident happened on August 29, but the CCTV footage has surfaced only now.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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From a normal outing to sudden collapse

Vansh, a resident of Bindra Colony, had gone to a nearby swimming pool with his friends in the afternoon, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. According to his family, he had entered the pool once or twice before coming out and sitting at the edge with a friend who was not swimming. Everything appeared normal at first.

The CCTV footage then shows Vansh becoming uncomfortable. He raises his arms above his head and appears to stretch repeatedly before getting up and trying to walk along the poolside.

He soon began struggling to keep his balance.

As Vansh started to stagger, he quickly turned around and went back to where his friend was sitting. He then leaned his head against a wall and closed his eyes. His friend, meanwhile, was using his mobile phone to take a selfie.

It was while looking at the phone that the friend noticed something was wrong with Vansh. As seen in the video, Vansh began losing consciousness and falling. His friend immediately tried to support him and held him for around 10 to 15 seconds.

He eventually became completely unconscious and slipped to the ground.

Friends tried to save him

The friend raised an alarm, prompting other children at the pool to rush over. The youngsters tried to revive Vansh. Some rubbed his legs while another attempted CPR. They also called the swimming pool guard for help.

However, Vansh could not be revived and died at the spot.

Teen had a history of heart problems

According to his family, Vansh had previously suffered from a heart-related problem, although his condition had improved considerably.

His parents reportedly encouraged him to enjoy time with his friends and he often went swimming. The exact medical cause of his sudden death has not been established in the information available. His collapse followed complaints of discomfort and chest pain, but only medical examination can determine the precise cause.

Vansh's parents and his younger sister live in Bindra Colony. After completing his final rites, his parents travelled to Haridwar on Saturday to immerse his ashes.