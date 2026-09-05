Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for a motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026 on Sunday, September 6. Traffic will be diverted from 9 AM to 10 PM. Commuters are advised to plan travel and use the Metro to avoid inconvenience.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the Motor Carcade rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026 scheduled to be held on Sunday.

As per the traffic advisory, the traffic diversions and regulated movement will be enforced across key routes and major arterial roads in the national capital from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Sunday Rehearsal

In an X post, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 6, 2026, from 09:00 AM to 10:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," he said.

BRICS Summit 2026 TRAFFIC ADVISORY 📍 In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 6, 2026, from 09:00 AM to 10:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi. * Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra… pic.twitter.com/GJn4SjhC8p — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 5, 2026

The Motor Carcade rehearsal is being conducted as part of preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, for which security and traffic arrangements are being coordinated across the city.

Saturday Rehearsal Restrictions

Earlier today, the Delhi Traffic Police said the traffic restrictions will remain in place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday during the rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026.

"In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place on key routes across Delhi during the above-mentioned period," said Delhi Traffic Police.

The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys, keep extra travel time and prefer Metro and public transport wherever feasible to avoid inconvenience.

Commuter Advice and Summit Details

"Follow designated diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel," Delhi Traffic Police said in the advisory, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel through affected routes during the rehearsal period.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. (ANI)