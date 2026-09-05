Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitated 118 teachers at the State Teachers Awards 2026. She highlighted the government's focus on education with a Rs 19,148 crore budget, while Education Minister Ashish Sood announced plans to recruit 10,417 teachers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday felicitated 118 teachers for their outstanding contribution to education at the ‘Shikshak Mahakumbh – State Teachers Awards 2026’ held at Thyagaraj Stadium on Teachers’ Day. The awardees included 20 heads of schools, 69 teachers from Delhi Government and MCD schools, besides educators from three CM Shri Schools. Librarians, special educators and sports teachers were also among those honoured.

CM Highlights Teachers' Role, Education Budget

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said teachers are the foundation of a developed society and their role extends beyond classroom teaching to shaping students’ values, confidence and sense of responsibility. Gupta said the Delhi government has allocated Rs 19,148 crore for education in the 2026-27 financial year and is focusing on strengthening school infrastructure and technology-driven learning. She highlighted the setting up of 170 modern language laboratories across 70 CM Shri Schools and 100 other government schools as part of efforts to enhance learning facilities.

'Promote Values, Ensure Child Safety': CM to Teachers

The Chief Minister also urged teachers to promote cleanliness, environmental awareness, discipline and responsible citizenship among students. Emphasising child safety, Gupta called for greater awareness among students about issues such as good touch and bad touch. She also stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure children remain in school, particularly as the government works towards making Delhi free of begging.

10,417 Teachers to be Recruited: Ashish Sood

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government has initiated the recruitment process for 10,417 teachers, including 613 special teachers, to address staff shortages in schools. Sood said the government is also working to resolve administrative and service-related issues faced by teachers. He said the measures are aimed at strengthening Delhi’s education system and enabling teachers to focus more effectively on students’ learning and overall development.

The event brought together teachers and education officials to recognise the contribution of educators and underline the government's focus on improving the quality of school education in the national capital. (ANI)