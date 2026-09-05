PM Narendra Modi lauded Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for its legacy ahead of attending its centenary celebrations. The visit coincides with Teachers’ Day and is expected to feature an interaction with Gen Z students.

PM Modi Praises SRCC Ahead of Centenary Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) rich legacy in higher education and its contributions to the nation ahead of his visit to the prestigious institution to attend the centenary celebrations at 7 PM on Saturday.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University’s iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," he said.

In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University’s iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2026

Event Highlights and Significance

The Centenary Celebrations coincide with Teachers’ Day (September 5), making the occasion particularly significant as the nation honours the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society.

According to sources, a key highlight of the visit is expected to be a direct interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Gen Z students. The interaction is likely to provide young students an opportunity to share their views, aspirations and concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

About Shri Ram College of Commerce

Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, is one of India’s premier institutions of higher education and a distinguished centre of learning in the fields of Commerce, Economics and Management. Established in 1926 by eminent industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram, the College has, over the course of a century, nurtured generations of scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and nation-builders. (ANI)

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