The YSR Congress Party organised a 'Guruvula Diksha' in Tadepalli, demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the DSC teacher recruitment process, citing evidence of a scam and demanding transparency from the Andhra Pradesh government.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe into Teacher Recruitment

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday organised a ‘Guruvula Diksha’ at its party office in Tadepalli, demanding justice for DSC aspirants and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment process.

The protest was attended by YSRCP leaders, MLCs, party supporters and DSC job aspirants, who raised concerns over the recruitment process and demanded greater transparency and accountability from the state government.

Specific Allegations Raised by Leaders

YSRCP MLC Issac said the party had submitted evidence regarding alleged irregularities and questioned the government over the treatment of candidates. “It is a matter of concern. Teachers are respected as ‘Guru Brahma’, but it is very shameful that the Education Minister is not even ready to come and speak with us at the protest. We have presented many pieces of evidence,” Issac said.

Case of Naveen Kumar Questioned

Referring to the case of Naveen Kumar and the issue of outsourcing, Issac questioned why a candidate who allegedly secured the state first rank was not given a job. “One example is the case of Naveen Kumar and outsourcing. Even after securing the state first rank, why was he not given a job because of outsourcing? Why is this happening?” he said.

Issac further alleged that the candidate's student ID was blocked and an email was sent four days later, questioning the sequence of events. “The government blocked the student’s ID, and four days after blocking the ID, an email was sent. Why was the ID blocked, and why was the email sent afterwards?” he said.

He said the YSRCP would continue its agitation until the issues raised by the aspirants were addressed.

Irregularities Alleged at Multiple Stages

YSRCP MLC M Arun Kumar alleged that irregularities had taken place at several stages of the DSC recruitment process and demanded that Education Minister Nara Lokesh come forward and explain the government's position. “The scam of DSC, for which we have been fighting. We have been demanding that Nara Lokesh come out and speak about the truth. There is so much evidence, practical evidence,” Arun Kumar said.

He alleged that concerns had been raised from the application and notification stages through the examination, interviews, marks allocation and the sports quota. “They themselves said that malpractices are happening in the process of the DSC, right from the application and notification to the examination, from examination to interview, from interview to marks and also sports quota,” he said.

Ongoing Political Dispute Over Recruitment

The YSRCP has repeatedly demanded an independent investigation into the DSC-2025 recruitment process, alleging manipulation, eligibility violations and irregularities in sports quota appointments. The party has also sought verification of certificates submitted by candidates selected under the sports quota.

The allegations come amid a continuing political dispute over the recruitment of teachers in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP has alleged that the recruitment process lacked transparency and has demanded a CBI probe, while the Andhra Pradesh government's fact-check unit has rejected allegations of irregularities and said grievances raised by candidates were being addressed through designated mechanisms.

The YSRCP leaders said the party would continue its agitation until the grievances of DSC aspirants were addressed and demanded that the state government ensure a transparent and fair teacher recruitment process. This version keeps the YSRCP allegations clearly attributed while also including the government’s position so the copy remains balanced and newsroom-safe. (ANI)