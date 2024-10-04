Pune SHOCKER! 21-year-old gangraped by men posing as human rights activists; one arrested

A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped in Pune by three men posing as human rights activists. One suspect was arrested after the survivor reported the incident to the police. Police are actively searching for the other two suspects involved in the crime.

Pune: A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men who claimed to be human rights activists in Pune on Thursday (Oct 3) night. The incident occurred while she was in the Bopdev Ghat area with a friend, who was also attacked by the assailants. Initial investigations indicated that the woman sustained multiple injuries. Senior police officials, along with teams from the Crime Branch, are actively investigating the case.

Police have apprehended a suspect named Raje Khan Karim Pathan, a 36-year-old resident of Kondhwa. The incident took place in the Bopdev Ghat area while the survivor and her friend were present. Pathan approached them in a car, pretending to be a human rights activist.

The couples were not allowed in the area and took photographs of the pair. Pathan then threatened the woman and coerced her into his car. After driving her to another location, he stopped the vehicle and, along with his two accomplices, gang-raped her. The survivor's friend was also assaulted by the assailants before the rape occurred.

The assailants subsequently abandoned her and fled the scene. The survivor was discovered with injuries and has been hospitalized for treatment. She filed a complaint with the Kondhwa police early this morning, which resulted in Pathan's arrest.

Efforts are underway to find the other two suspects, with 10 teams from the Crime Branch and Detection Branch (DB) mobilized to track down and apprehend the remaining perpetrators.

