Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief

Kozhikode: A case has been registered against truck owner Abdul Manaf based on a complaint filed by the family of Arjun, a Kozhikode native who went missing during a landslide in Ankola, Karnataka. Arjun's sister, Anju, lodged the complaint, accusing Manaf of exploiting their grief for personal gain. The FIR charges Manaf with attempting to incite societal divisions and taking advantage of the family's emotional vulnerability.

The police have stated that they will be reviewing social media pages and will take the family's statement today. They assured that strict action would be taken in connection with the incident. Arjun's family filed a complaint yesterday against the cyber attacks they have been facing.

Anju, filed a complaint with the Kozhikode Commissioner yesterday, citing unbearable cyber attacks targeting their family. In the complaint, the family expressed that they have been subjected to severe online harassment. The family had also come forward with serious allegations against Abdul Manaf. Jithin, Arjun's brother-in-law, speaking to the media alongside his wife and other family members, mentioned that the cyber attacks intensified after Manaf made certain statements in the media.

In response to the accusations, Manaf denied any malicious intent and addressed the claims about using Arjun's image as his YouTube profile picture. He acknowledged the use of the photo but confirmed that he has since removed it.

Manaf emphasised his support for Arjun's family and apologized for any unintentional hurt caused. Manaf said he wanted to bring Arjun home safely and urged against unnecessary controversies. He emphasised that he has not engaged in any fundraising and is not in a position to beg anyone for money.

Manaf addressed the issue of using Arjun's photo on his YouTube channel, which the family found objectionable. He removed the photo and apologized for any offense it caused. Manaf explained that he created the channel to provide timely updates and had named it after himself as the lorry owner. He clarified that he stopped using the channel after Arjun was found. Initially, the channel had 10,000 subscribers, and he intended to discontinue it once the mission was accomplished. However, following the family's concerns, the subscriber count surged to 250,000. Manaf expressed disappointment over how the situation has been exaggerated and offered to transfer the channel for charitable purposes if someone was willing to manage it.

