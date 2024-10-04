Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief

    A case has been registered against truck owner Abdul Manaf following a complaint by the family of Arjun, a Kozhikode native who went missing during a landslide in Ankola, Karnataka. The complaint, filed by Arjun's sister Anju, accuses Manaf of exploiting their grief for personal benefit.

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A case has been registered against truck owner Abdul Manaf based on a complaint filed by the family of Arjun, a Kozhikode native who went missing during a landslide in Ankola, Karnataka. Arjun's sister, Anju, lodged the complaint, accusing Manaf of exploiting their grief for personal gain. The FIR charges Manaf with attempting to incite societal divisions and taking advantage of the family's emotional vulnerability.

    Kerala: Kozhikode lorry owner Manaf denies fundraising allegations, expresses solidarity with Arjun's family

    The police have stated that they will be reviewing social media pages and will take the family's statement today. They assured that strict action would be taken in connection with the incident. Arjun's family filed a complaint yesterday against the cyber attacks they have been facing.

    Anju, filed a complaint with the Kozhikode Commissioner yesterday, citing unbearable cyber attacks targeting their family. In the complaint, the family expressed that they have been subjected to severe online harassment. The family had also come forward with serious allegations against Abdul Manaf. Jithin, Arjun's brother-in-law, speaking to the media alongside his wife and other family members, mentioned that the cyber attacks intensified after Manaf made certain statements in the media.

    In response to the accusations, Manaf denied any malicious intent and addressed the claims about using Arjun's image as his YouTube profile picture. He acknowledged the use of the photo but confirmed that he has since removed it.

    Manaf emphasised his support for Arjun's family and apologized for any unintentional hurt caused. Manaf said he wanted to bring Arjun home safely and urged against unnecessary controversies. He emphasised that he has not engaged in any fundraising and is not in a position to beg anyone for money. 

    Manaf addressed the issue of using Arjun's photo on his YouTube channel, which the family found objectionable. He removed the photo and apologized for any offense it caused. Manaf explained that he created the channel to provide timely updates and had named it after himself as the lorry owner. He clarified that he stopped using the channel after Arjun was found. Initially, the channel had 10,000 subscribers, and he intended to discontinue it once the mission was accomplished. However, following the family's concerns, the subscriber count surged to 250,000. Manaf expressed disappointment over how the situation has been exaggerated and offered to transfer the channel for charitable purposes if someone was willing to manage it.

    Kerala: Arjun's family accuses lorry owner of exploiting grief after his death in Shirur landslide

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today october 4 2024 anr

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today

    Actor Mohan Raj, popular for his iconic role as Keerikkadan Jose, passes away dmn

    Actor Mohanraj, popular for his iconic role 'Keerikkadan Jose', passes away

    Kerala: Kozhikode lorry owner Manaf denies fundraising allegations, expresses solidarity with Arjun's family dmn

    Kerala: Kozhikode lorry owner Manaf denies fundraising allegations, expresses solidarity with Arjun's family

    Kerala: CM Vijayan denies engaging PR agency for 'The Hindu' interview amidst criticism dmn

    Kerala: CM Vijayan denies engaging PR agency for 'The Hindu' interview amidst criticism

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders three-tier reinvestigation into Thrissur Pooram disruption case anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders three-tier reinvestigation into Thrissur Pooram disruption

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar CONFIRMED as first contestant - WATCH ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar CONFIRMED as first contestant - WATCH

    Aero india 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia's largest air show in February anr

    Aero India 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia’s largest air show in February

    India welcomes historic agreement between Mauritius and UK on Diego Garcia anr

    India welcomes historic agreement between Mauritius and UK on Diego Garcia

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here ATG

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2' ATG

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2'

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon