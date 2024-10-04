Tirupati laddu row: SC directs CBI, state cops and food safety body for joint investigation

The controversy was triggered by an allegation made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that animal fat had been used in preparing the Tirupati laddus during the previous government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a major development concerning the controversy around Tirupati laddu, the Supreme Court on Friday (October 4) ordered a joint investigation into allegations of adulteration involving animal fat in the prasad served at the Tirupati temple. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh Police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been set up to probe the issue.

The bench, led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, noted the importance of resolving the matter swiftly and impartially, given the religious and cultural significance of the laddu to millions of devotees. "This is a matter of faith for devotees, and we don’t want this to become a political drama," the court remarked.

It is reportedly said that the SIT will consist of two CBI officers, two officers from the Andhra Pradesh police, and a senior officer from the FSSAI. The investigation will be directly supervised by the CBI director.

The controversy was triggered by an allegation made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that animal fat had been used in preparing the Tirupati laddus during the previous government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The claim has since sparked massive outrage, with many calling for an independent probe into the matter.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tirupati Temple, informed the court that information from the Service Tax Department showed discrepancies in the supply of goods, suggesting that the ingredients in question may not have been sourced from the original supplier. He further emphasized that these details are now available for investigation.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, pushing for an independent inquiry, argued that the controversy could have been avoided had the chief minister not made the statements in the first place. He highlighted the need for a fair investigation to uncover the truth.

Countering this, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi pointed out that the chief minister's statements were not directly connected to the July report that had raised concerns about the laddus. He argued that the media had taken Naidu's comments out of context during a speech marking 100 days of the new government.

