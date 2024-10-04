Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirupati laddu row: SC directs CBI, state cops and food safety body for joint investigation

    The controversy was triggered by an allegation made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that animal fat had been used in preparing the Tirupati laddus during the previous government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

    Tirupati laddu row: Supreme Court directs CBI, state cops and food safety body for joint investigation AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    In a major development concerning the controversy around Tirupati laddu, the Supreme Court on Friday (October 4) ordered a joint investigation into allegations of adulteration involving animal fat in the prasad served at the Tirupati temple. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh Police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been set up to probe the issue.

    The bench, led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, noted the importance of resolving the matter swiftly and impartially, given the religious and cultural significance of the laddu to millions of devotees. "This is a matter of faith for devotees, and we don’t want this to become a political drama," the court remarked.

    BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore

    It is reportedly said that the SIT will consist of two CBI officers, two officers from the Andhra Pradesh police, and a senior officer from the FSSAI. The investigation will be directly supervised by the CBI director.

    The controversy was triggered by an allegation made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that animal fat had been used in preparing the Tirupati laddus during the previous government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The claim has since sparked massive outrage, with many calling for an independent probe into the matter.

    During the hearing, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tirupati Temple, informed the court that information from the Service Tax Department showed discrepancies in the supply of goods, suggesting that the ingredients in question may not have been sourced from the original supplier. He further emphasized that these details are now available for investigation.

    Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, pushing for an independent inquiry, argued that the controversy could have been avoided had the chief minister not made the statements in the first place. He highlighted the need for a fair investigation to uncover the truth.

    Aero India 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia's largest air show in February

    Countering this, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi pointed out that the chief minister's statements were not directly connected to the July report that had raised concerns about the laddus. He argued that the media had taken Naidu's comments out of context during a speech marking 100 days of the new government.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore RBA

    BREAKING: BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-400 October 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-400 October 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Israel targets Hashem Safieddine, successor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah anr

    Israel targets Hashem Safieddine, successor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

    CM Yogi installs Kalash in Shaktipeeth at Gorakhnath Temple amid vedic rituals dmn

    CM Yogi installs Kalash in Shaktipeeth at Gorakhnath Temple amid vedic rituals

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief anr

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief

    Recent Stories

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira RBA

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira

    Israels 5 weaknesses: Analyzing potential threats to security ATG

    Israel's 5 weaknesses: Analyzing potential threats to security

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here ATG

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here

    Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, HERE's his staggering net worth dmn

    Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, HERE's his staggering net worth

    BREAKING BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore RBA

    BREAKING: BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon