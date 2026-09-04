Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi extended greetings on Janmashtami. Celebrations took place nationwide, with major festivities reported in Ayodhya, Mathura, Kerala, and Odisha, as devotees flocked to temples for prayers.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday extended warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and emphasised the spirit of joy and renewal associated with the festival. Rahul Gandhi took to X and shared a message on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. He wrote, “Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I hope this festival fills your life with joy and delight.”

Celebrations in Ayodhya and Mathura

In Ayodhya, preparations reached their peak for midnight celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Maharaj, successor to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, noted that the traditional festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm every year in the city of Lord Ram. He said, "Janmashtami is a traditional festival that we celebrate every year, and we will continue to do so. In Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, preparations are underway to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth at midnight with great enthusiasm."

Meanwhile, Mahamandleshwar Vishnu Das Maharaj remarked on political and regional developments surrounding the holy site of Mathura, encouraging leaders to seek blessings on the auspicious day. "After Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath is now focused on the development of Mathura... Akhilesh Yadav, who calls himself a Sanatani, should visit Mathura on Janmashtami and seek Lord Krishna’s blessings," Vishnu Das Maharaj said.

Festivities in Kerala and Odisha

On the other hand, in Kerala, pilgrims flocked to the historic Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swamy temple, with visiting devotees praising the warm hospitality and spiritual atmosphere. A devotee from Keralam said, "This is our first time coming to this temple, and our experience was wonderful. People of Kerala are very nice and supportive...we are blessed to have come here on the day of Janmashtami."

In Odisha, Union Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at the revered Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, expressing prayers for global welfare, national prosperity, and the spiritual enrichment of the public. "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I had the privilege of darshan of Lord Jagannath. I pray for the welfare of the world and the people of our country. I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone and pray that spirituality and devotion grow in their hearts, leading to self-development and collective well-being," BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan said.

PM Modi Extends Janmashtami Greetings

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Janmashtami, invoking Lord Krishna’s teachings on selfless action and their enduring relevance. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life—that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Devotees Celebrate Across the Country

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

In Delhi, devotees gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples in East of Kailash and Dwarka Sector 13 to participate in the Mangla Aarti held on the occasion of Janmashtami. Devotees joined the prayers and celebrated the festival at the temples.

At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, devotees took part in Mangala Aarti and special prayers as celebrations continued at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. People also danced and expressed their devotion to Lord Krishna.

Mathura witnessed a particularly devotional atmosphere as devotees gathered at the temples across the city to participate in the religious ceremonies marking Janmashtami. The celebrations included prayers and rituals conducted at the temple, with devotees joining in the festivities.

Religious celebrations and large gatherings have brought a festive atmosphere across the country as devotees come together to celebrate Janmashtami. (ANI)