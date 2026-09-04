UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar sharply criticized SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after he met with a 'Cockroach Janata Party' activist. Rajbhar questioned Akhilesh's political strategy, reliance on smaller groups, and his departure from his family's legacy.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday took a sharp jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his interaction with 'Cockroach Janata Party' activist Ashutosh Ranka, questioning the SP leader's political strategy and alleged reliance on smaller groups.

On Thursday, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. The meeting drew major attention and has sparked a buzz in the political circles of Uttar Pradesh, as the state is set to hold elections in the next six months.

Rajbhar Mocks 'Red Spray and Cockroaches'

In a post on X, Rajbhar used a series of sarcastic references to target Akhilesh Yadav, questioning whether the SP chief had lost faith in his party's organisational machinery. "The TV shows that the 'red' spray is meant to eliminate cockroaches, but here, the 'red' ones themselves are seeking help from the cockroaches?" Rajbhar said.

He further questioned Akhilesh Yadav's reported outreach to Ranka, saying, "Don't you even trust your Kansa-like loaders that you are now taking the support of 'cockroaches'?"

Contrasts with Family Legacy

Rajbhar also invoked the political legacy of Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, claiming that the two leaders had worked extensively to build the Samajwadi Party. "Your father and uncle worked so hard! They rode bicycles from village to village to run the Samajwadi Party, just to see this day? That the son, sitting in AC, would form a government relying on cockroaches?" he said.

'Politics on Strength of Reel-Making Cockroaches'

The minister further alleged that Akhilesh Yadav was now seeking to conduct politics with the support of social media influencers and smaller groups. "Now it's clear that you too are going to do politics on the strength of reel-making cockroaches," Rajbhar said.

He also accused the SP chief of benefiting from wealth and foreign connections, saying, "You were born with a silver spoon; playing the power game on the back of foreign powers and immense money is an old habit of yours."

A Warning to SP Chief

Rajbhar appealed to Akhilesh Yadav not to allow political strategies to adversely affect young people from rural communities. "The children of your Saifai syndicate study abroad and travel to London and Paris, but our only request is: please do not throw the youth of rural areas—whether Yadavs or poor Julaha-Pasmanda Muslims—into such a fire that destroys their future and that of their families," he said.

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