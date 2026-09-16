ITI aspirants, ASHA workers, and COVID-era healthcare staff met UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow. They raised demands for initiating pending recruitment, hiking honorariums, and regularising services for pandemic-era workers.

Several groups, including ITI instructor recruitment aspirants, ASHA workers and COVID-era healthcare staff, reached the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow on Wednesday to raise their demands.

ITI instructor recruitment aspirants said that the recruitment process has not been initiated since 2022 and urged the Deputy Chief Minister to look into the matter. A large number of candidates gathered at the Deputy CM’s residence seeking action on the pending recruitment.

Demands from Various Groups

Meanwhile, ASHA workers and ASHA Sanginis also met at Brajesh Pathak’s residence and demanded an increase in their honorarium.

Speaking to ANI, ASHA Sangini state president Meera Singh said that the workers should be provided better facilities. "ASHA workers and ASHA Sanginis have several demands that have been pending for a long time. Our honorarium should be increased, and better facilities should be provided to us. We demand that 2G mobile phones be replaced with 5G devices and the existing Rs 250 recharge facility be replaced with a 5G data pack, so that we can perform our duties more effectively. We have come to meet Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and put forward our demands", she said. The delegation also included ASHA workers such as Renu Raj, who highlighted their demands.

In another matter, healthcare workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic also reached the Deputy Chief Minister’s residence seeking regularisation and adjustment in government services.

Amit Kumar, from Barabanki, told ANI, "We have come to meet Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak regarding our demands. Healthcare workers provided their services during the COVID-19 pandemic while risking their lives. Our demand is that the workers who served during the difficult period should be adjusted in government services. Our issues should be resolved at the earliest."

Suryakant Chaturvedi, ITI Instructor Aspirant, Ballia, told ANI, "We have come to meet Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to raise our demand regarding the pending ITI instructor recruitment. The recruitment process has not been started since 2022, due to which many aspirants are facing difficulties. We request the government to initiate the recruitment process at the earliest and provide opportunities to eligible candidates."

The workers, including lab technicians, nurses, and doctors, claimed that despite directions issued by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, district medical officers were not implementing the orders. Health workers, including Satendra Rai, Akanksha Trivedi, and Reshma, demanded that those who worked during the COVID period should be considered for adjustment in government services.

Dy CM's Assurance to UPSSSC Aspirants

Earlier on September 15, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured candidates seeking recruitment through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) that the state government "stands firmly with the youth" and that their concerns will be addressed.

Deputy Chief Minister's remarks came after over 200 aspirants gathered outside his residence in Lucknow, demanding action on the UPSSSC Forest Guard recruitment-2023 and other pending recruitment-related issues.

"Candidates aspiring for various positions under UPSSSC have raised concerns regarding age limits and are urging the early declaration of results. Some are awaiting appointment letters, while others are concerned about the recall of requisitions to facilitate recruitment for a larger number of vacancies," Pathak said. "We have discussed all these matters with senior UPSSSC officials and have ensured that their appointments are finalised. These candidates will now meet the officials in delegations," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said, "These young people are like our own family, and our government stands firmly with the youth. We have instructed UPSSSC officials to listen to their grievances and assist them".

The aspirants had gathered outside Pathak's residence with banners and posters, raising demands related to several pending recruitment processes. (ANI)