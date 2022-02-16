Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

The Congress party found itself in an embarrassing position when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, was seen laughing off Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's dig at people from Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public gathering in Punjab along with Priyanka, Channi was heard saying, "Priyanka Gandhi is a 'Punjaban'. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab, 'Bhaiyyas' from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar cannot come to Punjab and rule". The video, in which Channi makes this remark and Priyanka Gandhi is seen smiling and applauding, has gone viral.

And at the receiving end of brickbats is Priyanka, who has been called out by social media users considering she is Congress party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge.

Accusing the Congress of wanting to divide the people of the country, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that Priyanka stood next to the Punjab chief minister when he was insulting the people of UP, Bihar, and smiled and applauded. "Is this how the Congress party will develop UP and the country? It is making people fight among themselves."

Sharing the clip, BJYM President Tejasvi Surya said that Priyanka Vadra comes to Uttar Pradesh and describes herself as the daughter of UP but claps for the insult of the people of Uttar Pradesh-Bihar in Punjab. This, he said, revealed her dual character and personality.

Terming the remarks as shameful, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the remarks aimed at any individual or any particular community. "Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a 'bhaiyya'," he said.

Channi is the Congress party's chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab election. Punjab is going to the polls on February 20 for all 117 seats. The state is witnessing a multi-cornered battle between the Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP-Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress alliance.

