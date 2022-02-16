I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has made a startling allegation that the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in the state.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Vishwas said that in the last election he had warned Kejriwal against siding with separatists. "He (Kejriwal) told me then 'don't worry, I will one day become the chief minister of Punjab'. When I told him that Khalistanis are peddling the 'Referendum 2020' agenda with funding from Pakistan's ISI, he said 'So what? I will be the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)'," Vishwas alleged.

Questioning the mindset of the Delhi Chief Minister, the former AAP leader said that the former's sole agenda is to get power one way or another.

Not the first allegation against Kejriwal

This is not the first time such an allegation has been made against Kejriwal.

Television news channel Republic TV had in 2018 aired a sting operation that reportedly showed a pro-Khalistan movement leader claiming that his outfit had funded the AAP campaign during the 2017 Punjab assembly elections.

Dal Khalsa member Gurcharan Singh had then claimed that his front had endorsed the AAP during the polls because it wanted to upset the political forces.

Former AAP candidate and campaigner Gul Panag had in 2018 revealed that she had reportedly warned the party against associating with Khalistan separatists during the Punjab Assembly elections in 2017.

She had then taken to Twitter to say that she had 'warned' against 'flirtations' with separatists, but nobody gave it too much attention as they thought the 'K (Khalistani) gang had electoral weightage'.

Going further back, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga had in 2014 shared a photograph of AAP leader Jarnail Singh -- who was a candidate from West Delhi in the 2014 general elections -- addressing a rally of Khalistan supporters.

