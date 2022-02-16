UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society

Speaking about how many seats BJP is going to bag this time, Maurya said this time also, the saffron party is going to win more than 300 seats.

Uttar Pradesh was a BIMARU state because of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, but today the Bharatiya Janata Party are taking UP forward on the path of development, said Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya during an exclusive interview with Asianet News

Speaking about how many seats BJP is going to bag this time, Maurya said this time also, the saffron party is going to win more than 300 seats. He said those who are trying to break the society threaten and intimidate them into coming to power, all their paths have been closed by the people.

He said the Opposition would not come on the development issue because they have not developed, but BJP has done its part. "I am not coming to the issue of road, because the road has been built in our time, in their time, there were potholes. Earlier, law and order was demolished, and now goons are getting arrested during BJP's tenure," he added.

COVID has impacted everyone, and it has become an issue for the political parties as the Election Commission had banned physical rallies and urged parties to hold virtual ones. Maurya, speaking about it, said the party is working intensely at the booth level.

He said, "With the help of the party, blessings of the people and because of the policies and practices of the BJP; the party strives to make a self-reliant India." He added they have increased the income of the farmers, giving corruption-free employment to the youth, and million of jobs were created for the people.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Out of 623 candidates, 135 have criminal cases in third phase

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Amit Shah calls Congress 'blot on nation's democracy'

Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10