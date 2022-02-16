Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi

Earlier in the day, the PM offered prayers at the ‘Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir’ in Karol Bagh here on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Just days ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Punjab’s Pathankot and said we see Punjab through eyes of Punjabiyat, opponents see through the lens of politics. “We see Punjab through the eyes of Punjabiyat, our opponents see Punjab through the lens of politics. Therefore, we have the privilege of developing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,” PM Modi said at the Pathankot rally.

Slamming the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), PM Modi said AAP and Congress are pretending to be against each other. “If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox...One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being ‘Ek hi thali ke chatte batte’ they (AAP and Cong) are playing ‘noora kushti’ (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other,” PM Modi said.

Here are the highlights of his address:

PM Modi said, “When it comes to the valour of our soldiers, Opposition parties speak the voice of Punjab. The Opposition dances to the tunes of Pakistan.”

“Punjabiyat is of utmost importance to us, while the Opposition sees Punjab only through the lens of ‘siyasat’ (politics)... When Captain Sahab was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, even he is not there,” he further said.

Urging people to vote for BJP, the PM said vote for BJP for peace and security. “Wherever BJP has established itself, the remote-control family (Congress) from Delhi has been wiped out. Wherever there is peace, appeasement has been given a farewell, the same farewell has to be given to Punjab too,” PM Modi added.

“The work BJP begins, people support it so much that progress happens for sure. Punjab will become charddi kala (prosper to new heights). Give me 5 years to serve you and I promise you, industries will be better and farmers will prosper,” he further stated.

Referring to the alliance with Akali, PM Modi said, “We sacrificed our party's betterment for Punjab through alliances. First also, we were junior partners, on the margins, for Punjab's peace and security.”

The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be February 1 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for February 4.

