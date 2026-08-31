Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge met with over 600 police personnel in Bengaluru to discuss their concerns regarding welfare, working conditions, and operational challenges, assuring that their suggestions would be considered to improve policing.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge interacted with police officers and personnel from selected Commissionerates and District Police Units at Ambedkar Bhavana in Bengaluru on Sunday to understand their views, suggestions and concerns and to further strengthen the functioning and service delivery of the Police Department.

Interaction Details and Focus

More than 600 police personnel participated in the interaction and had an opportunity to freely and openly share their views, suggestions and concerns with the Home Minister. According to the press note issued by the Home Minister's office, the interaction focused on issues relating to police welfare, working conditions, operational challenges, public service delivery and measures required for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Police Department. The programme was conducted in two sessions. The morning session was dedicated to Police Constables and Head Constables, while the afternoon session comprised personnel from the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Police Inspectors.

Minister Assures Action on Suggestions

The participants actively engaged in the discussions and placed before the Home Minister various suggestions aimed at improving the professional working environment and strengthening police services. Appreciating the commitment and dedication of the police personnel in maintaining law and order and providing essential services to the public, Home Minister Priyank Kharge assured that the issues and constructive suggestions raised during the interaction would be duly examined and that appropriate measures would be considered for the welfare of police personnel and improvement of policing standards.

Senior Officials in Attendance

The programme was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to Home Department Rajendra Kumar Kataria, IAS, DG & IGP Karnataka State MA Saleem, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City Seemant Kumar Singh, IPS, ADGP, Law and Order R Hitendra, IPS, ADGP-Admin Soumendu Mukherjee, IPS, IGP, Police Computer Wing Labhu Ram, IPS, and other senior police officers. The interaction provided a valuable platform for direct communication between the police personnel and the State Home Minister and reaffirmed the commitment of the Government towards police welfare, responsive policing, professional excellence and delivery of citizen-centric police services. (ANI)