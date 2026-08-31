An Air India flight from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad for an emergency landing after a crew member discovered a note with the word 'bomb' on it. All 32 passengers were safely deboarded as the aircraft was checked by security.

Air India flight lands in Ahmedabad over bomb scare

A Dammam-Delhi Air India flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" inside the aircraft's lavatory. All 32 passengers onboard were safely deboarded at Terminal 2, while security personnel are conducting a thorough check of the aircraft, Ahmedabad Police said.

The aircraft is currently being checked by security agencies as part of precautionary measures, police said.

Further details are awaited.

Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst

Meanwhile, A Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst during landing at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in Bilaspur on August 28, with all 37 passengers and four crew members on board safely evacuated from the aircraft.

Speaking to ANI, Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport Director B Singh said the left tyre of the aircraft burst during landing, following which the aircraft suffered a glitch on the runway. He said the passengers and crew members were deboarded on the runway and subsequently taken safely to the terminal building.

"During landing, the left tyre burst. So, it suffered a glitch on the runway itself. There were 37 passengers and 4 crew members on board. None of them suffered any injuries. Later, they were deboarded on the runway and safely brought to the terminal building. All passengers belonged to Bilaspur," the Airport Director said.