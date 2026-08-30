President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the NIFT Combined Convocation 2026 in New Delhi on August 31. Graduating students from 18 NIFT campuses will be conferred their degrees. Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh will also attend.

President Droupadi Murmu the official Visitor of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), will grace the NIFT Combined Convocation 2026 as the Chief Guest on 31 August in New Delhi, where graduating students from 18 NIFT campuses across the country will come together to celebrate the conferment of their degrees and mark the culmination of their academic journey at the Institute.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the occasion will also recognize the academic excellence, creativity, dedication and achievements of the graduating students. The Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, will also grace the occasion, along with other distinguished dignitaries, members of the Board of Governors, senior officials, faculty members, scholars and graduating students. The Convocation will celebrate the achievements of NIFT's graduating students and recognize their academic excellence, creativity, dedication and contributions during their years at the Institute. The ceremony will honour outstanding students of each Programme across campuses with the highest CGPA with a gold medal. The Combined Convocation will be followed by campus-wise Degree Distribution Ceremonies, where graduating students will formally receive their degrees and mark their transition from academic life into the professional world.

About the National Institute of Fashion Technology

Established in 1986 under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is a statutory institute governed by the NIFT Act, 2006. Over the years, the Institute has emerged as a leading institution for fashion education, bringing together traditional arts and crafts, academic knowledge, design innovation, technology, creative thinking and industry engagement. With 20 professionally managed campuses across the country, NIFT continues to foster an inclusive and dynamic learning environment, equipping young talent with knowledge, skills and creative capabilities to contribute to India's fashion and creative industries.

A Launchpad for Future Innovators

The Combined Convocation 2026 will be a moment to celebrate a generation that has learned to transform ideas into possibilities and creativity into impact. As the graduates step beyond the Institute, they carry with them the confidence to shape new narratives, create meaningful solutions, and contribute to India's evolving creative landscape. Their journey at NIFT may be reaching its ceremonial conclusion, but their journey of imagination, innovation, and excellence is only beginning.

The occasion will therefore stand as both a celebration of accomplishment and a launchpad for the future- honouring the achievements of the graduating students while looking ahead to the role they will play in shaping the fashion, design, and creative ecosystem of a new India. In their talent, enterprise, and vision lies the promise of a more creative, innovative, and globally connected Viksit Bharat.

Rooted in NIFT's spirit of creativity and excellence, the graduating batch is poised to shape new narratives in India's fashion and creative sectors. Their journey at the Institute concludes, but their journey of innovation and impact begins. (ANI)