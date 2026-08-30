An NIA Special Court sentenced Syed Fasiur Rehaman to 7 years rigorous imprisonment in the Al-Hind ISIS terror case. The conspiracy aimed to establish an ISIS province and involved plans for targeted killings to incite communal riots in Bengaluru.

A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has convicted accused Syed Fasiur Rehaman in a terror conspiracy case linked to the proscribed ISIS terrorist organisation and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 48,000, the agency said on Sunday.

The Al-Hind ISIS Case

According to an official release from NIA, the case was initially registered by Karnataka Police on January 10, 2020, in Bengaluru and was later taken over and re-registered by the NIA on January 23, 2020, as the Al-Hind ISIS case.

According to the NIA, it has so far filed three chargesheets against 20 accused in the case. Earlier, accused Haneef Khan was convicted on July 14, after pleading guilty during the trial, which commenced in October 2025.

Terror Plot Masterminded in Bengaluru

The NIA investigation revealed that the conspiracy was masterminded by Mehaboob Pasha, the prime accused in the case, who held several meetings at his residence in Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru. During these meetings, the accused planned targeted killings with the objective of inciting communal riots and furthering the anti-national agenda of the proscribed ISIS terror outfit, a release said.

The NIA said convicted accused Syed Fasiur Rehaman alias Syed Faseeh Ur Rehman had participated in the conspiracy meetings and purchased tents and knives from a Decathlon Sports showroom for jungle-camp training of Al-Hind group members.

"The aim of the conspiracy was to establish an ISIS/Daesh wilayah (province)," the NIA said.

Search for Online Handler Continues

The agency further said that as part of its ongoing investigation, it is attempting to trace the online handler who planned and conspired to set up the module involved in the conspiracy, a release added. (ANI)