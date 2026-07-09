BJP's Tuhin A. Sinha said PM Modi's three-nation tour has boosted India's global standing, highlighting key agreements like the BrahMos missile deal with Indonesia, the Sabang Port project, and a uranium supply agreement with Australia.

Highlighting the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing three-nation visit, BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin A. Sinha said the tour has significantly enhanced India's global standing through key agreements in defence, critical minerals, maritime cooperation and nuclear energy. Sinha said the landmark initiatives, including the BrahMos missile deal with Indonesia, the Sabang Port project, and the uranium supply agreement with Australia, reflect India's growing strategic and economic influence on the global stage. "PM Narendra Modi is currently on a highly significant three-nation tour. Every one of his foreign visits has served to enhance India's prestige," he said.

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Key Agreements Highlighted

Referring to the agreements signed during the visit, Sinha said, "A major deal regarding BrahMos missiles has been signed between India and Indonesia, under which India will supply supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia. The total value of this deal is approximately ₹5,400 crores in Indian currency... I believe this is a clear manifestation of India's growing prominence in the defence manufacturing sector."

"The second major deal concerns the critical minerals sector; as India works towards becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub and takes significant strides in EV manufacturing on its journey to becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'... A third major achievement is the Sabang Port project in Indonesia's Aceh province, located very close to the Strait of Malacca. India and Indonesia will jointly develop the Sabang Port. This is a significant achievement because 30 per cent of global maritime trade passes through the Strait of Malacca," Sinha asserted.

Nuclear Energy Pact with Australia

Further, the BJP leader highlighted the nuclear energy agreement signed with Australia, under which Australia will supply uranium to India. "Following today's agreement with Australia, India's goal of generating 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy is further bolstered and brought closer to realisation," Sinha said.

PM's Ongoing and Upcoming Visits

PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Australia, after wrapping up his Indonesia visit. He will embark on an official visit to New Zealand on Friday at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, a visit that comes on the heels of a newly finalised Free Trade Agreement (FTA) designed to reinvigorate bilateral commercial ties amid recent moderation in merchandise trade. (ANI)