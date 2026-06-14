Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded PM Narendra Modi's tenure as 'unprecedented and historic,' highlighting his focus on women, farmers, and schemes like Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat, which have uplifted lives across the nation.

Uttarakhand's Path to a Leading State The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand, under the vision of the Prime Minister, is working towards becoming a leading state by improving infrastructure and basic services. "In 12 years, India has advanced in the economy, space, technology, and connectivity, now standing as a rising global power. In Uttarakhand, under his vision, we are committed to making the state a leader -- improving roads, water, electricity, health, and education," he said. PM Modi's Historic Milestone This comes after the Prime Minister completed 4,399 days in office as of June 10, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964.Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. This achievement of PM Modi marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation.In a statement acknowledging the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Modi as he achieved a historic milestone - becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. Officials within the PMO highlighted the hallmark characteristics that have defined his tenure, noting that his administration has been defined by stability, transparency, and a resolute commitment to the nation's progress. BJP's National Expansion This momentous tenure has also witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a 'Tiffin Baithak' and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling his tenure "unprecedented and historic". Addressing the gathering, he said, "... Prime Minister Modi's tenure so far has been unprecedented and historic. He has worked for every section of society, with women and farmers always his top priority... From women's self-help groups, toilets, smoke-free kitchens, Ujjwala gas connections, to Ayushman Bharat and free ration schemes -- every initiative has uplifted lives."The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand, under the vision of the Prime Minister, is working towards becoming a leading state by improving infrastructure and basic services. "In 12 years, India has advanced in the economy, space, technology, and connectivity, now standing as a rising global power. In Uttarakhand, under his vision, we are committed to making the state a leader -- improving roads, water, electricity, health, and education," he said.This comes after the Prime Minister completed 4,399 days in office as of June 10, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964.Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. This achievement of PM Modi marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation.In a statement acknowledging the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Modi as he achieved a historic milestone - becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. Officials within the PMO highlighted the hallmark characteristics that have defined his tenure, noting that his administration has been defined by stability, transparency, and a resolute commitment to the nation's progress.This momentous tenure has also witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source