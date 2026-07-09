Union Minister Ravneet Singh reviewed the revamped Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station ahead of its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on July 17. The 110-year-old station was modernised for ₹125 crore, transforming it into a world-class facility.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh visited the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantt (JRC) Railway Station along with senior officials of the Ferozepur Division on Wednesday to review the preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the station redevelopment project on July 17.

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Minister Reviews Arrangements for PM's Visit

On the occasion, the Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, for this landmark gift to the people of Punjab and for transforming one of the region's important railway stations into a world-class passenger facility.

In a post on X, Minister Singh wrote, "Reviewed the preparations at Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station today for the proposed visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Along with senior officers of the Ferozepur Division, we reviewed and finalized every aspect of the arrangements. Directed the Railway officials to leave no stone unturned in ensuring flawless preparations and the highest standards of safety, security and passenger convenience for this important visit." Reviewed the preparations at Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station today for the proposed visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Along with senior officers of the Ferozepur Division, we reviewed and finalized every aspect of the arrangements. Directed the Railway… pic.twitter.com/EXLoFaLpZq — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) July 8, 2026

Details of the Redevelopment Project

The redeveloped 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been modernised at an approximate cost of ₹125 crore while preserving its architectural heritage and incorporating elements that reflect the rich cultural ethos of Punjab. The station now features a spacious double-height air concourse, heavy steel platform roofing, slip-resistant flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, convenient entry from both sides of the city, and two new Foot Over Bridges of 6 metres and 9 metres in width.

Other key facilities include a 40-metre-wide trough roof covering 200 metres of platform length (8,720 sq. m), a 36-metre-wide air concourse of 1,770 sq. m, a newly developed second entry with a 300 sq. m station building, and a 4,855 sq. m parking area.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "A proud milestone for Punjab Railways. The 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been transformed into a world-class facility under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹125 crore. Serving nearly 7,500 passengers daily with around 66 pairs of trains passing through it, the station now reflects the vision of a modern and passenger-friendly Indian Railways. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji will inaugurate this iconic redeveloped station later this month, marking a new chapter in Punjab's railway infrastructure." A proud milestone for Punjab Railways. The 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been transformed into a world-class facility under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹125 crore. Serving nearly 7,500 passengers daily with around 66 pairs of trains passing… pic.twitter.com/OobCSSHP5x — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) July 8, 2026

Station Capacity and Services

Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station currently handles an average passenger footfall of around 7,500 passengers daily. At present, 66 Up and 66 Down trains halt at the station, including two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, one Humsafar Express, one Garib Rath Express, and several Mail/Express and Passenger trains. The station is exclusively dedicated to passenger services and does not handle any goods traffic.

"A new landmark in passenger convenience and modern railway infrastructure! The transformed Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station features a vast 8,720 sq. m. steel-structured concourse with a 40-metre-wide roof spanning 200 metres over the platforms, providing commuters with a spacious, weather-protected experience. Adding to its grandeur is a 36-metre-wide air concourse covering 1,770 sq. m., seamlessly connecting both sides of the city and improving accessibility for thousands of passengers every day. A proud step towards a world-class, future-ready Indian Railways under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," Singh wrote. A new landmark in passenger convenience and modern railway infrastructure! The transformed Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station features a vast 8,720 sq. m. steel-structured concourse with a 40-metre-wide roof spanning 200 metres over the platforms, providing commuters with a… pic.twitter.com/nKjtQpecHw — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) July 8, 2026

Commitment to World-Class Infrastructure

During the inspection, Ravneet Singh reviewed the passenger amenities and ongoing arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the quality of the redevelopment works. He emphasised that the upgraded station will significantly enhance passenger convenience and stand as a symbol of Indian Railways' commitment to providing modern, safe, accessible, and world-class infrastructure while celebrating Punjab's cultural identity.

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