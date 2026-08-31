A 15-year-old girl climbed a 100-foot water tank in Gorakhpur after her mother scolded her. A female police officer saved her from jumping.

A 15-year-old girl in Gorakhpur climbed a 100-foot water tank on Sunday after her mother scolded her for talking to her boyfriend on the phone. The incident took place around 1 PM in Mahadev Jharkhandi Colony under the AIIMS police station area.

The girl, a Class 9 student from Shivpur Awas Vikas Colony, sat on the tank with her legs dangling for nearly three hours. A crowd gathered as locals alerted the police.

The girl hung in the air for 20 minutes before being pulled to safety

Police arrived and tried to convince her to come down, but she refused. Female officer Jagriti Kharwar from AIIMS police station then decided to climb up herself. She kept talking to the girl to gain her trust. When she got the chance, she grabbed the girl from behind.

The girl jumped immediately after being caught. Kharwar held onto her hand and clothes firmly. The girl hung in the air for about 20 minutes while Kharwar did not let go. Other officers on top pulled the girl up after a struggle.

Police later brought the girl down with the help of locals. The quick thinking and bravery of the female officer prevented a major tragedy.

The girl was safely rescued. No injuries were reported.