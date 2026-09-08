PM Modi conducted a 4-hour review meeting with 20 Union Ministers, evaluating progress on government schemes. He stressed using social media for public engagement and incorporating feedback to align with the 'Developed India 2047' vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a comprehensive review meeting with 20 Union Ministers of State (MoS) and Ministers with Independent Charge at his official residence on Monday evening. The four-hour session, which began around 5:00 PM, focused on evaluating the progress of key government initiatives, assessing ground-level implementation, and shaping future development strategies, according to sources.

Ministers representing crucial sectors, including Agriculture, Rural Development, Education, and Social Justice, attended the session. Ministers presented detailed progress reports covering administrative reforms, ongoing public welfare projects, and strategic priorities for their respective departments, according to sources.

Focus on Future Vision and Public Feedback

The Prime Minister invited actionable ideas and perspective-sharing aligned with the vision for a developed India by 2047. Ministers were encouraged to actively engage with the youth, listen to their ideas, and incorporate public feedback into policy implementation.

Emphasis on Digital Communication

Emphasising the importance of modern communication tools, PM Modi urged ministers to maintain an active presence on digital platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram to transparently inform citizens about government programs and gather real-time suggestions.

This is not the first time PM Modi has discussed ministers' social media report cards. He has always advised his ministers and MPs to be more active and social media friendly to connect with the public.

Ongoing Governance Review

The Prime Minister plans to hold similar interactive sessions with other groups of ministers in the coming days as part of an ongoing exercise to track progress and enhance governance outcomes.

Sources said that this is part of his regular exercise of taking stock of work in progress and finding ways to improve governance.