Activist Binalakshmi Nepram warned of 'war' over recurring racial attacks on Northeast people after Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was murdered in Delhi. She slammed PM Modi, while the victim's wife has appealed for justice, not revenge.

Activist Warns of 'War' Over Racial Violence

Human rights activist from Manipur, Binalakshmi Nepram, on Tuesday issued a stern warning against recurring racial violence faced by people from Manipur and the broader Northeast region living in Delhi, following the murder of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in Kilokri, Ashram. Addressing the media, Nepram condemned the attack and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his dream of "developed India" when the northeastern community remains unsafe in the national capital.

"Manipur lost a beloved son, a gifted musician, a father, a husband, and a brother. He lost his life because eight men in Sunlight Colony, Kilokri, came up to his third floor and beat him to death in front of his wife and his son. Is this the India, is this the India that we want to live in, where citizens cannot live a life of peace with their family? Is this what the Prime Minister says of a developed India where citizens from Manipur and Northeast India are safe?" she asked fiercely.

Speaking on behalf of 3.3 million Manipuris, Nepram issued a direct warning that further attacks on people from the state in Delhi or at home would provoke serious retaliation. "We wish to tell the message on behalf of 3.3 million Manipuris. You touch another brother, you touch another sister, and Manipur will wage war against the people who are trying to kill our brother, our children, both at home as well as in Delhi. Manipur is in a state of conflict right now. People come to Delhi for safety, and you are killing us," she said.

Demand for Life Imprisonment

She further demanded life imprisonment for all the accused, who were involved in the brutal killing of Vikram Singh. "Is this the India that you want to develop? So please, our appeal is that those eight people who killed our late brother, Chongtham Vikram, must be given life imprisonment," she said. "All those who had created racial violence against the people of the Northeast, they should be given justice," she added.

Invoking Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Life, Nepram asserted, "The Government of India should ensure that the people of India are educated about us so that they learn to love and respect us and not kill us. Are we enemies of this country that our people cannot live? What about Article 21, the Right to Life? This is wrong. You touch another brother, another sister, and Manipur will wage war against India if this is what you are telling us to do."

Victim's Family Seeks Justice, Not Revenge

Meanwhile, the deceased Manipuri-origin musician's wife, Joshna Chongtham, emphasised that the family seeks justice rather than retribution. Breaking her silence while grieving the sudden loss, Joshna Chongtham expressed profound sorrow and thanked the public and law enforcement for their swift initial response. She also urged the public and authorities to handle the situation with dignity.

"I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham. He was my husband, my child's father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives. His sudden death has left a loss that cannot be expressed in words. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from family, friends and people across the country and for the support shown by the Delhi Police, leaders and public representatives. At these difficult times, I ask that my family be allowed to grieve in peace and privacy,” he said.

“We also ask the authorities to ensure a fair and impartial investigation and to hold everyone responsible and accountable under the law. We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice. He had a name, a family and a life that mattered. We ask only that his memory be respected. Our grief be given dignity and justice be done. And this should not happen again, and not to others' families as well," she added.

Police Investigation and Eyewitness Account

The Delhi police are investigating the matter by prioritising evidence collection, reviewing the CCTV footage, and eyewitness statements to deliver swift justice at the earliest. According to police, Vikram Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff opposite his house. When he came downstairs to object, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.

Eyewitnesses and members of the North-East community have demanded swift justice. Neroda Devi, who said she has been living in the building for eight years, described Vikram as a “very good person” and a musician who did not pick unnecessary fights with anyone.