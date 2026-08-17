A video from Noida’s Sector 39 District Hospital has raised patient-safety concerns after a security guard was seen filling syringes with medication. Following an internal inquiry, hospital authorities dismissed security guard Sunil Kumar and staff nurse Richa Kumari. The hospital also sought an explanation from the outsourcing agency involved.

A viral video reportedly from Noida's District Hospital in Sector 39 has raised serious questions over patient safety after a security guard was allegedly seen filling syringes with medication meant for patients. Following an internal inquiry, the hospital has taken action against the guard and a staff nurse linked to the incident.

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Video triggers hospital inquiry

The video shows a security guard in a blue uniform filling syringes at a counter on the hospital’s fifth floor. A staff nurse was on duty at the time, while a doctor and other paramedical personnel were reportedly present nearby.

According to officials, the incident took place late on August 14 in the medical ward. The footage later surfaced on social media, prompting concerns about whether an untrained security worker was allowed to handle medicines intended for patients.

The incident has particularly drawn attention because preparing and administering medication is a clinical responsibility and should be handled by appropriately trained healthcare personnel.

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Guard and nurse face action

Hospital authorities launched an internal inquiry after the video emerged. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Ashok Kumar Jha said action had been taken against staff nurse Richa Kumari and security guard Sunil Kumar. Current reports say both were dismissed following the inquiry.

Both workers were outsourced and employed on a contractual basis. Sunil Kumar had reportedly been deployed at the hospital through a private agency based in Aligarh, reported the Times of India. The hospital has also issued a notice to the outsourcing agency seeking an explanation over the incident.

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Patient safety concerns raised

The video has sparked concern among patients and their families, particularly over the possibility of medicines being handled by someone without the required clinical training.

Hospital authorities' action comes amid calls for tighter supervision of outsourced workers and clearer separation of security and medical duties. The incident also highlights the importance of ensuring that medication preparation follows established safety and hygiene procedures.

The hospital’s inquiry and subsequent action are expected to determine the exact circumstances under which the security guard was allegedly allowed to handle the syringes and why the activity was not stopped immediately.

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