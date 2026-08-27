The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched the 'DAANVEER' initiative, inviting citizens to donate desktop computers to Gram Panchayats. The scheme aims to strengthen digital infrastructure and governance at the grassroots level through public participation.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has invited public participation in its 'DAANVEER' initiative, encouraging citizens, organisations and donors to contribute towards strengthening digital infrastructure at the grassroots level.

DAANVEER, a people-led Computer Crowdsourcing Initiative, enables individuals and organisations to donate desktop computers directly to verified Gram Panchayats through a simple, transparent and technology-enabled mechanism. The initiative complements infrastructure support being provided under government programmes, including the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), and aims to harness voluntary public participation to strengthen digital governance and service delivery in rural areas.

A Seamless Donation Process

Through the Meri Panchayat App, citizens can view Gram Panchayats verified by respective State Governments that require desktop computers and choose to support their own village Panchayat or any other eligible Gram Panchayat. By clicking on the "Donate Computer" option, donors are securely redirected to DigiHaat, an ONDC-enabled digital marketplace, without requiring separate registration. The selected Panchayat's delivery address and recipient details are automatically populated, reducing manual effort.

Donors can select standardised computer bundles as per prescribed technical specifications, complete digital payments and track the order journey from confirmation and dispatch to delivery and acknowledgement. After the Gram Panchayat Secretary acknowledges the donation, donors receive a digitally generated Certificate of Appreciation. The initiative allows real-time tracking of every stage of the donation process, ensuring transparency.

Strengthening Grassroots Governance

A computer donated through DAANVEER can help Gram Panchayats enhance their capacity to use digital governance platforms for planning, financial management, record-keeping and citizen service delivery. The initiative also provides an opportunity for citizens living away from their native villages, including the Indian diaspora, philanthropic organisations and CSR partners, to contribute towards grassroots digital infrastructure.

A Call for Nationwide Participation

With more States onboarding eligible Gram Panchayats, DAANVEER aims to develop into a nationwide movement for digitally empowered Panchayats. As of August 27, 2026, 75 donations have already been made under the initiative, reflecting growing public participation.

The Ministry has encouraged citizens, philanthropists, organisations, CSR partners and members of the Indian diaspora to come forward and become a DAANVEER to support digital transformation at the grassroots level. (ANI)