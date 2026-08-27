The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will receive the 'Rajbhasha Utkrishtta Sammaan' for 2025-26. This special award acknowledges its sustained excellence in implementing the Official Language, Hindi.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has been selected for the 'Rajbhasha Utkrishtta Sammaan' for 2025-26 by the Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in recognition of its outstanding and sustained performance in the implementation of the Official Language, the Ministry of Personnel said on Thursday.

DARPG's Consistent Excellence in Language Promotion

The department has secured the first position this year as well for its excellent performance in promoting and implementing Hindi as the Official Language. DARPG had earlier received the 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar' (First) for two consecutive years -- 2023-24 and 2024-25 -- for its performance in the field of Official Language. As per the rules, a ministry or department that receives the first prize for two consecutive years is not eligible for the award in the subsequent year. However, in view of DARPG's consistent and outstanding work in the implementation of the Official Language over several years, the department has been selected for the special 'Rajbhasha Utkrishtta Sammaan' to acknowledge its sustained excellence.

Hindi Diwas Sammelan and Its Significance

The special honour will be presented to DARPG during the Hindi Diwas Sammelan scheduled to be held in Navi Mumbai on September 14, 2026, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Hindi Diwas, celebrated annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The day highlights the language's role in bridging diverse linguistic and cultural communities across India.

According to a press release, the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, designated the Hindi language in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India. The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs has played a vital role in promoting the use of Hindi in official matters since its inception in 1975. (ANI)