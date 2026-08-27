Police in Karnataka's Yadgir registered a POCSO case against a father and a priest for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The case was filed based on the girl's statement during counselling, where she detailed the abuse by both accused.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a father and a relative for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said.

The case was registered based on the statement given by the girl during counselling.

According to police, the girl alleged that she was subjected to inappropriate behaviour and sexual abuse by her father when she was younger. It is said that after the matter came to the notice of her mother, the girl and her elder sister were sent to stay at a relative's house.

The girl further alleged that during her stay at the relative's house, a priest also sexually assaulted her.

Based on the girl's statement, police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 75(2) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway.

Man sentenced in separate Himachal Pradesh POCSO case

In a separate case, a Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on August 5 has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO Act case and two years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Himachal Pradesh Police said.

According to a press note issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Dharamshala, convicted Ajay Kumar, a resident of Barota village in Kangra district, on July 30.

"The Ld. Court sentenced the accused to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 03 (three) years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 08 of the POCSO Act. In default of payment of the fine, he shall further undergo Simple Imprisonment for 01 (one) month," the press note said.

The police said the court also sentenced the accused to "undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 02 (two) years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In default of payment of the fine, he shall further undergo Simple Imprisonment for 01 (one) month." (ANI)