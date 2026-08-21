Visually impaired 'flood hero' Satya Nayak is distributing relief in Kendrapara. In Balasore, fire teams have rescued 93 people. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 1,000-crore relief package for six flood-hit districts.

Satya Nayak, a visually impaired man popularly known as the "flood hero", has been distributing relief material along with members of the Frenz Club in Kendrapara district as heavy rainfall triggered fresh flooding in northern Odisha. Nayak is the manager of the Frenz Club in Kanpur village.

Speaking to ANI, he said villagers approach him whenever they face difficulties, after which he informs other club members, and they work together to help those in need. "Everyone in the village calls me in all their troubles. I call the club members and work. That is why they call me flood hero. I don't have eyes, but I am smart," Nayak said.

Rescue Operations in Balasore

Meanwhile, severe rainfall and flooding in the Subarnarekha River have affected several gram panchayats in Balasore district. Samir Kumar Biswal, District Fire Officer, Balasore, said 10 fire teams have been deployed across four blocks located near the river and have been on duty since 4 am.

"Regarding the current flood situation in the Subarnarekha River, we have deployed 10 fire teams across the four blocks situated near the river. These teams have been on duty since 4:00 AM today," Biswal said.

He said 93 people and nine animals have been rescued so far, including a bull that had been standing in floodwater for a day. "Among the animals was a bull that had been standing in the water for a full day. Upon receiving the information, our team reached the spot and secured the animal with ropes. The bull cooperated fully, and we successfully moved it to a safe location," he said.

Biswal said people have been relocated to safer areas and the district administration is ensuring the delivery of relief supplies. Fire teams are using boats to transport relief materials to affected people, while food is being served at various shelters.

Government Announces Relief Package

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 1,000-crore relief package for six flood-hit districts as heavy rainfall triggered fresh flooding in northern Odisha, affecting more than nine lakh people across Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kendrapara.

Under the special package, farmers whose crops were damaged in non-irrigated areas will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare, while those in irrigated areas will get Rs 17,000 per hectare. Assistance for damage to perennial crops has been fixed at Rs 22,500 per hectare. Special financial assistance will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of affected farmers for the purchase of paddy and non-paddy seeds. Affected farmers will also receive free vegetable mini-kits, along with a 75 per cent subsidy for post-flood pest and disease management. Damaged irrigation projects will be restored and repaired on a war footing. (ANI)