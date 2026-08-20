Konda Sushmitha Patel's public remarks against CM Revanth Reddy over the Parkal ticket have sparked a major controversy within the Telangana Congress. The party has initiated disciplinary action, with senior leaders condemning the public dissent.

The controversy over Konda Sushmitha Patel's public remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is gaining momentum within the Telangana Congress, with the party's disciplinary mechanism activated and the Congress in-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan, seeking a report on the episode.

Sushmitha, daughter of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, publicly questioned the Chief Minister's role in deciding the Congress candidate for Parkal and challenged the reported backing of sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. She also indicated that she was prepared to contest from the constituency even if she did not receive the Congress ticket.

Party's Disciplinary Committee Condemns Remarks

What began as a claim for a party ticket has consequently developed into an organisational issue, with senior Congress leaders publicly objecting to the manner in which Sushmitha raised her differences. TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman Mallu Ravi has strongly condemned Sushmitha's remarks, saying they were damaging to the reputation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He warned that party leaders who cross the organisational "Lakshman Rekha" would face action and said that the party was collecting details before deciding on further steps.

Central Leadership Intervenes

The issue has now moved beyond the immediate state-level disciplinary process. Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has sought details of the controversy and asked the Pradesh Congress leadership to submit a report. Her intervention is significant as it places the episode under the scrutiny of the party's higher organisational leadership.

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav has also criticised Sushmitha's manner of expressing dissent. He said that every Congress leader, regardless of stature, has to remain within the limits of party discipline. According to him, indiscipline or anti-party activity can invite a show-cause notice, while differences over party decisions should be raised privately through organisational channels rather than through public displays of dissent.

Konda Surekha Responds to Notice

The criticism from senior Congress leaders has shifted the focus of the controversy from the Parkal ticket itself to the question of organisational discipline. The party's concern is not merely Sushmitha's political ambition but the fact that she publicly questioned the authority of the Chief Minister over the candidate-selection process. Konda Surekha has responded to the disciplinary notice, maintaining that her daughter's remarks were personal and that she should not be held responsible for them. She has also sought withdrawal of the notice. Her explanation will now be considered as the party leadership assesses the next course of action.

Political Stakes Rise for Konda Family

For the Konda family, the political stakes have consequently risen. The Congress has not announced any punitive action against Konda Surekha or Sushmitha, and it would be premature to predict the outcome of the disciplinary process. However, the involvement of the TPCC disciplinary committee, the strong public criticism from senior leaders and the intervention of the party's Telangana in-charge indicate that the issue is being treated with considerable seriousness.

The immediate trigger remains the Parkal candidature, but the controversy now extends to the larger question of how far individual leaders can publicly challenge decisions of the state Congress leadership. With a report sought by the party's Telangana in-charge, the next phase of the dispute will depend on the findings placed before the Congress leadership and the response that follows. (ANI)