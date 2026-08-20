A 26-year-old saleswoman was killed after being hit by a speeding Aston Martin in Hyderabad. The alleged driver, 21-year-old Lingameneni Sanjush, son of Janasena Party MP Lingameneni Ramesh, has been apprehended. A case has been registered.

A 26-year-old saleswoman was killed after an Aston Martin allegedly being driven at high speed hit her while she was crossing the road in front of Inorbit Mall in Madhapur on August 16, police said.

The deceased, Bharati Mukhi, was working as a saleswoman at a store in Inorbit Mall. According to Madhapur Station House Officer K V Subbarao, Mukhi and her colleague had gone towards ITC Kohenur to collect meals at around 3 pm. While returning and crossing the road in front of the mall, a car allegedly came at high speed in a rash and negligent manner and hit Mukhi, police said.

She sustained severe bleeding injuries to her head and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

Based on a complaint, Madhapur Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police identified the alleged driver as Lingameneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingameneni Ramesh. Sanjush, who is a businessman and a resident of Madhapur, was apprehended on the same day, police said.

Police conducted drunk-driving and drug tests on the accused and collected his blood samples, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized. Further investigation is underway and police are awaiting the post-mortem examination (PME) report, the SHO added.