The Kashi MP Sketching, Painting and Photography Competition 2026 concluded at the Dr Sampurnanand Sports Complex. Held from August 3 to 20, the event saw winners from various age groups felicitated by UP Ministers and other dignitaries.

The Kashi MP Sketching, Painting and Photography Competition 2026 concluded at the Dr Sampurnanand Sports Complex in Sigra on Thursday, with winning participants honoured with medals and certificates.

The competition, held from August 3 to August 20, saw thousands of children, youth and participants from Kashi showcase their artistic talents through online and offline modes, capturing various facets of the city through sketches, paintings and photographs.

Dignitaries Address the Ceremony

At the closing ceremony, winners across different age groups, including Classes 1-5, Classes 6-8, Classes 9-12 and the general category above Class 12, were honoured with medals and certificates by the chief guests. The event was attended by Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Government of Uttar Pradesh; BJP City President Pradeep Agrahari; District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar; the Chief Development Officer; administrative officials; Education Department officers; BJP office-bearers; teachers; parents and participating children.

Addressing the gathering, BJP City President Pradeep Agrahari congratulated the winners and participants and said such events provide a platform to recognise and hone the artistic talent of children and youth. He said Kashi is not merely a spiritual and religious city but is also a world-renowned centre of music, literature, art and knowledge, and that providing a suitable platform to its artistic talent is a collective responsibility.

Agrahari said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashi is achieving new milestones in development while scaling new heights in its cultural and artistic heritage. He said competitions such as sketching, painting and photography, like the Kashi MP Sports Competition, help bring the latent talent of children and youth to the forefront. He highlighted the Prime Minister's clear vision that every individual in the country possesses a unique skill, and that it is essential to recognize such talent and provide opportunities for its expression.

Encourage Children's Natural Talents

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal appealed to parents not to compare their children with others and instead understand their interests and talents. He said children interested in painting, sketching, photography, music, sports or other fields should be encouraged to pursue those interests. Jaiswal emphasised that a child's potential cannot be judged solely through examination scores and that their talent can become their identity in the future. He said Kashi has historically attracted literary figures, musicians and scholars and that children and youth of the city are carrying forward this tradition through their art.

Art as a Powerful Medium

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' praised Kashi's artistic tradition and the talent displayed by participating children. He said painting, sketching and photography are not merely forms of entertainment but powerful mediums of presenting society, culture and life to the world. He stated that an artist, through their imagination and vision, creates works that can become a legacy for generations to come. From religious paintings to the great tradition of Indian art, artists' imagination has shaped society's cultural consciousness.

He urged participants to continue practicing and honing their craft in areas of interest and talent. He also urged parents not to pressure their children to achieve good academic marks but to recognize their natural talents. He stated that every child possesses a unique talent, and the only need is to recognize and nurture it.

Referring to the power of photography, he said that a single image can sometimes speak louder than a thousand words. Photography is a powerful medium to present the realities, emotions, struggles, and beauty of society to the world. Similarly, painting and sketching give permanent form to an artist's imagination.

He said that today, continuous efforts are being made in the country to provide opportunities to children and youth in the fields of art, sports, music, photography, and other fields. This competition held in Kashi is also an important initiative in that direction.

DM Interacts with Young Participants

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, while interacting with the children, advised them to openly express any questions they have in mind. He encouraged them to ask questions related to studies, school, their neighbourhood, and the future. He said that children's curiosity is the first step towards developing their personality and knowledge. He praised the paintings and sketching presented by the participants and said that the children's imagination and creativity are highly commendable.

District Magistrate also engaged in a lively conversation with the children about weather and rainfall, explaining that weather forecasts are based on scientific assessments and are sometimes subject to change. He encouraged them to share their experiences.

Acknowledgements and Conclusion

At the closing ceremony, thanks were expressed to the Education Department and officials involved in the event, teachers, parents, and the entire organising committee. The competition offered opportunities to participants from school level to broader levels, providing a platform for children from small towns, rural areas, and various schools to showcase their talents.

The programme was moderated by Ashutosh Pandey. Thanks were expressed to the Education Department, officials involved in the event, teachers, parents and the organising committee. (ANI)