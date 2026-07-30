ODRAF and NDRF teams are conducting rescue and evacuation of people and livestock in flood-affected Odisha. Minister Suresh Pujari said nearly 2 lakh people were affected in Bhadrak, Balasore, and Jajpur, with 30,000 taking shelter in relief centres.

Government Assesses Flood Impact On Wednesday, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari chaired a high-level review meeting, in the presence of Chief Secretary Anu Garg, to assess the flood situation in the state following incessant rainfall and rising river levels in several districts.Addressing the media after the meeting, Pujari said nearly two lakh people had been affected by the floods, while around 30,000 people were staying in relief centres where necessary assistance was being provided. "The three worst-affected districts -- Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur-- are witnessing improvement in the situation, which remains under control. Nearly two lakh people have been affected, while around 30,000 people are staying in relief centres with necessary assistance," Minister Suresh Pujari said.He further said that six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel, had been deployed in vulnerable districts to strengthen rescue and relief operations. "Six NDRF companies, along with ODRAF and Fire Services teams, have been deployed in vulnerable districts to strengthen rescue and relief operations," Pujari added.The meeting reviewed the administration's preparedness and response measures to manage the flood situation and ensure timely assistance to affected people. IMD Weather Outlook Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression over north interior Odisha and adjoining areas of south Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh moved westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred today over central parts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining north interior Odisha, near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 83.3°E, close to west-northwest of Raigarh, about 60 km east-southeast of Champa, 80 km northwest of Sambalpur, 120 km east of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and 180 km east-northeast of Raipur. "It is very likely to continue to move nearly westwards across Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its release.The IMD Department issued an orange alert on Thursday (July 30th) for heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Koraput. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are engaged in the rescue and safe evacuation of livestock in the state, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.In Baleshwar district, rescue teams are working relentlessly to save both people and livestock from flood-affected areas. Relief centres continue to provide hygienic, cooked meals and essential care, ensuring that every evacuated family receives timely support.On Wednesday, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari chaired a high-level review meeting, in the presence of Chief Secretary Anu Garg, to assess the flood situation in the state following incessant rainfall and rising river levels in several districts.Addressing the media after the meeting, Pujari said nearly two lakh people had been affected by the floods, while around 30,000 people were staying in relief centres where necessary assistance was being provided. "The three worst-affected districts -- Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur-- are witnessing improvement in the situation, which remains under control. Nearly two lakh people have been affected, while around 30,000 people are staying in relief centres with necessary assistance," Minister Suresh Pujari said.He further said that six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel, had been deployed in vulnerable districts to strengthen rescue and relief operations. "Six NDRF companies, along with ODRAF and Fire Services teams, have been deployed in vulnerable districts to strengthen rescue and relief operations," Pujari added.The meeting reviewed the administration's preparedness and response measures to manage the flood situation and ensure timely assistance to affected people.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression over north interior Odisha and adjoining areas of south Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh moved westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred today over central parts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining north interior Odisha, near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 83.3°E, close to west-northwest of Raigarh, about 60 km east-southeast of Champa, 80 km northwest of Sambalpur, 120 km east of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and 180 km east-northeast of Raipur. "It is very likely to continue to move nearly westwards across Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its release.The IMD Department issued an orange alert on Thursday (July 30th) for heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Koraput. (ANI)