Delhi Police arrested two men for stabbing a youth to death in Mandawali. Separately, a 22-year-old man was held for creating and circulating obscene AI-generated images of a woman, using her private Instagram photos.

Two accused have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the stabbing of a young man in East Delhi’s Mandawali area, officials said on Friday. The victim, identified as Vansh, was brutally stabbed by two unidentified assailants on the night of September 10 at around 8:00 PM within the limits of the Mandawali police station area.

Following the attack, Vansh was taken to Max Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Police are currently interrogating the suspects and examining the area of crime to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the killing. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime.

Man Held for Circulating Obscene AI-Generated Images

Earlier on September 9, in another incident, A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using photographs of a woman from her private Instagram account to create and circulate obscene AI-generated images, following a complaint received by the Cyber Police Station, North District, Delhi Police.

The accused a resident of East Punjabi Bagh, allegedly knew the 22-year-old complainant from college and developed personal resentment towards her following repeated insults.

The woman approached the Cyber Police Station in North District after receiving messages from anonymous Instagram accounts informing her that morphed photographs and videos of her were being circulated through Discord servers.

Fake Instagram accounts were allegedly used to post and share the objectionable content, while threatening messages were also sent to the woman with the alleged intention of humiliating and harassing her.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was initiated to identify those involved and trace the digital infrastructure used in the case.During the investigation, digital footprints, social media accounts, email IDs and other technical evidence were analysed.

Multiple Instagram, Discord and Gmail accounts were found to be linked to the creation, uploading and circulation of the objectionable content.The investigation led to the identification and arrest of the accused. (ANI)