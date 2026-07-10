Former Indian envoy Sanjay Verma commented on the US charging Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder, calling it a joint effort that must withstand judicial scrutiny and highlighting agency cooperation.

After the US Department of Justice charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, called the crackdown a joint effort between the US, Canada, and European nations. Speaking to ANI, Verma stated that while these countries have reached a specific conclusion, it must still be tested in the courts of law where the arrests were made.

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'Conclusion Must Be Tested in Courts': Sanjay Verma

Verma said the findings announced by investigative agencies must ultimately withstand judicial scrutiny. He said investigations into alleged criminal offences are a normal part of law enforcement and, if guilt is established in court, such actions are justified irrespective of the nationality of the accused.

"Operation Hard Ball is a combined operation of the US, Canada, and European investigating agencies. They have come to a certain conclusion, which they have announced. This conclusion will have to be tested in the courts of law in all these countries where the arrests have been made. Once that is done, only then will we have judicial finality to the entire process. In any country, even in India, if a foreigner commits a crime or an Indian commits a crime, we will certainly look into it. We will investigate it, and we will try to prosecute the person if they are found guilty. I do not see anything different in what the United States has done in Operation Hard Ball. If the guilt is proven and the offence is punishable, such investigations are always welcome," Verma said.

'Agencies Are Not in Confrontation'

Highlighting India's friendly relations with the US and Canada, Verma noted that investigative agencies across these nations communicate frequently. He added that there should be no assumption that these agencies are in constant confrontation, emphasising that their sole objective is to ensure that criminals, especially international criminals, are brought to justice.

"India and the U.S. are great friends, and their agencies communicate with each other very frequently. The same is true for India and Canada. Let us not assume that these agencies are in constant confrontation with one another. They are not. Their objective is to ensure that criminals, especially international criminals, are brought to justice," Verma said.

On Potential Extradition Request

The former envoy further asserted that if an extradition request for these criminals comes from the US, it will be handled as part of standard judicial procedure.

"The Government of India will take a call based on the request coming from the U.S. If the request is for extradition, then the extradition process has to be followed, which is a judicial process...If the Indian courts find that a certain Indian national is needed in a foreign country for further questioning, they may decide accordingly. If the evidence is not sufficient, they may decline. There could also be an exchange of information, which always happens between the agencies. If there are good leads, the Indian agencies may provide the information sought. They can also inform the U.S. side if any legal lacunae under the Indian legal system affect such an investigation," Verma said.

'India is Not Under Investigation'

He also mentioned that under "Operation Hard Ball", India is not "under investigation", but the criminals who were Indian nationals are under the radar.

"Even in India, there are criminals. These criminals have to be tried under the law of the land. Thereafter, if they are found guilty, the punishment prescribed by law is imposed. The same thing will happen in the U.S. Here, India is not under investigation. Rather, a few Indian nationals, a very small number are under investigation. Let us not confuse India with those criminals who happen to be Indian citizens," Verma added.

'Operation Hard Ball' Details

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are among those charged in the United States for allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Canada, three years ago, as per an official statement issued by the Justice Department. Federal prosecutors here also announced that 24 people linked to "India-based organised crime groups" with charges of violent crimes, extortion plots, and international narcotics trafficking have been arrested in an operation named "Operation Hard Ball" carried out in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and a total of 37 defendants have been charged in three federal indictments. (ANI)