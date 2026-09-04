A US filmmaker has praised his Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat journey, calling it one of the nicest passenger train experiences. His video highlights the train’s comfortable seating, onboard food, snacks, ice cream and scenic views.

A US filmmaker travelling across India has shared his experience aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, describing it as one of the nicest passenger trains he has travelled on. Filmmaker Mike Noone documented his journey in a video, giving viewers a glimpse of the train’s seating, onboard meals, snacks, scenic views and overall travel experience.

Unlike travel content that often focuses on crowded or uncomfortable modes of transportation, Noone said he wanted to showcase a different side of travelling in India. His video highlighted the comfort and amenities available aboard the Vande Bharat Express, while also capturing the scenic countryside along the Bengaluru-Hyderabad route.

Filmmaker Shares Vande Bharat Journey

In the video, Noone invited viewers to join him on his journey from Bengaluru to Hyderabad aboard the Vande Bharat Express. He began by exploring the reading material available during the journey, which featured popular foods associated with different Indian cities, including biryani from Hyderabad, kebabs from Bengaluru and fish from Kolkata.

The filmmaker then highlighted the train’s seating arrangement, noting that the seats can swivel outwards, allowing passengers to enjoy views of the countryside as they travel. He also showed himself relaxing and reading during the journey.

Snacks And Meals Served Onboard

As the journey progressed, passengers were served snacks. Noone filmed his reaction while tasting the food and appeared to enjoy it.

The journey continued through the South Indian countryside, with the filmmaker highlighting the scenic views outside the train. Passengers were later served instant soup, followed by dinner.

Noone described the countryside as breathtaking and said the food served during dinner was another highlight of the journey.

Ice Cream Adds To The Vande Bharat Experience

After dinner, the journey took another turn when passengers were served ice cream. The filmmaker jokingly captured his reaction while tasting the dessert, continuing the light-hearted tone of the travel video.

Around eight hours after beginning the journey, Noone and his companions arrived in Hyderabad. Despite the heavy foot traffic after reaching the destination, he said he felt highly satisfied with the journey.

Social Media Reacts To Vande Bharat Experience

The video, shared by Mike Noone, attracted reactions from social media users, with viewers commenting on the comfort and experience of travelling aboard the Vande Bharat Express.

One user commented: "So cool and comfy!"

Second user commented: "Check vande Bharat sleeper trains."

The video offers viewers a foreign traveller’s perspective on the Vande Bharat Express, highlighting its onboard services, food, seating and scenic views during the journey between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.