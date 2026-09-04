A cobra was seen sitting on a traditional woven bed in a rural Bihar village as villagers gathered around and prayed to it as a sacred Nag. The unusual scene highlights local beliefs while raising concerns about snake safety and the risks of close encounters.

A video from a rural village in Bihar has caught attention after a large cobra was seen sitting calmly on a traditional woven bed, drawing a crowd of curious villagers. The unusual sight brought men, women and children together as they watched the snake from a distance.

In the video, several villagers can be seen folding their hands and praying to the cobra, treating it with reverence as a sacred Nag. The snake remains relatively calm on the bed while the villagers continue to observe it without getting too close.

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The scene reflects the deep cultural and religious significance attached to snakes in many parts of rural India, particularly during occasions associated with Nag worship. However, such encounters can also pose serious safety risks, especially when people gather around a venomous snake.

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The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of snake safety awareness in rural communities, where encounters with snakes are more common. Experts generally advise people to avoid approaching, touching or provoking a snake and instead maintain a safe distance while seeking help from trained rescuers.

While the villagers’ reverence highlights local beliefs surrounding Nag, the video also underlines the need to balance cultural practices with caution. Safe handling and timely intervention can help prevent potentially dangerous snakebite incidents during such encounters.